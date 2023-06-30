There’s a gaggle plus of people who apparently want to succeed David Cicilline in Congress, at least according to the filings in the Secretary of State’s office by today’s 4 p.m. deadline: 23 Democrats, three Republicans, and nine independents.
That’s, of course, just the first step. The next is gathering the 500 signatures to qualify to run. Candidates can pick up their nomination papers no later than July 6, and must return them to their local Board of Canvassers by July 14. The special primary election is Sept. 5, the special general election is Nov. 7.
Candidates include current officeholders, newcomers, perennial candidates, and others who we are just learning about.
What’sUpNewp has issued an invitation to all of the candidates to appear on a half-hour videocast at which they will be able to present themselves to voters and answer questions about their candidacy and past accomplishments. WUN is in the process of scheduling the videocasts.
Here’s a rundown of candidates, in no particular order.
Democrats:
- Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos
- State Senator Sandra Cano of Pawtucket
- Nicholas Autiello
- Providence Councilman John Goncalves
- Allen Waters, who ran for the same seat last time as a Republican
- Aaron Regunberg, former state legislator, who has run for statewide office
- Ana Quezada
- State Senator Stephen Casey of Woonsocket
- Michael Tillinghast
- Donald Carlson
- Gabriel Amo, who has been a White House staff and on former Gov. Gina Raimondo’s staff
- Walter Berbrick
- House Finance Chair Marvin Abney
- Stephanie Beaute
- Micked Sebastiana Barners, a former RIPTA bus driver
- Spencer Dickinson, a former legislator
- Larry Hutchinson, Jr.
- Paul LeBon
- Gregory Mundy
- Bella Noka
- Tony Sfameni
- Gary Donald Fagnant
- Kathleen Gaskell
Republicans:
- Gerry Leonard
- William LeBron, Jr.
- Terri Flynn
Independents:
- Stephen G. Earle
- Joseph Israel Jean-Philippe
- Jeffrey Lemire
- Richard P. O’Shea
- Paul Rianna, Jr.
- John Dale Ritchie
- Julian J. Smith
- John S. Vitkevich
- CD Reynolds
