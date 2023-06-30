There’s a gaggle plus of people who apparently want to succeed David Cicilline in Congress, at least according to the filings in the Secretary of State’s office by today’s 4 p.m. deadline: 23 Democrats, three Republicans, and nine independents.

That’s, of course, just the first step. The next is gathering the 500 signatures to qualify to run. Candidates can pick up their nomination papers no later than July 6, and must return them to their local Board of Canvassers by July 14. The special primary election is Sept. 5, the special general election is Nov. 7.

Candidates include current officeholders, newcomers, perennial candidates, and others who we are just learning about.

What’sUpNewp has issued an invitation to all of the candidates to appear on a half-hour videocast at which they will be able to present themselves to voters and answer questions about their candidacy and past accomplishments. WUN is in the process of scheduling the videocasts.

Here’s a rundown of candidates, in no particular order.

Democrats:

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos

State Senator Sandra Cano of Pawtucket

Nicholas Autiello

Providence Councilman John Goncalves

Allen Waters, who ran for the same seat last time as a Republican

Aaron Regunberg, former state legislator, who has run for statewide office

Ana Quezada

State Senator Stephen Casey of Woonsocket

Michael Tillinghast

Donald Carlson

Gabriel Amo, who has been a White House staff and on former Gov. Gina Raimondo’s staff

Walter Berbrick

House Finance Chair Marvin Abney

Stephanie Beaute

Micked Sebastiana Barners, a former RIPTA bus driver

Spencer Dickinson, a former legislator

Larry Hutchinson, Jr.

Paul LeBon

Gregory Mundy

Bella Noka

Tony Sfameni

Gary Donald Fagnant

Kathleen Gaskell

Republicans:

Gerry Leonard

William LeBron, Jr.

Terri Flynn

Independents:

Stephen G. Earle

Joseph Israel Jean-Philippe

Jeffrey Lemire

Richard P. O’Shea

Paul Rianna, Jr.

John Dale Ritchie

Julian J. Smith

John S. Vitkevich

CD Reynolds

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission