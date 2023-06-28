If you’re looking to enjoy a fireworks display over the Fourth Of July week and weekend, you’re in luck!

There are many displays across Rhode Island to be enjoyed.

This story may be updated as we receive updates, land earn of other events.

Fourth of July Firework Displays across Rhode Island

Saturday, July 1

Block Island: Fireworks to be shot off from the area of Crescent Beach at 9 pm.

Glocester: The celebration takes place at Glocester Memorial Park, with fireworks at 9 pm.

Smithfield: Festivities include fireworks, food trucks, and live music at Deerfield Park. No rain date.

Sunday, July 2

Jamestown: Fireworks will be shot off from East Ferry at approximately 9 pm.

Providence: The annual Independence Day Celebration is taking place at India Point Park, with fireworks wrapping up the night at around 9 pm.

Monday, July 3

Bristol: The Independence Day Celebration continues in Bristol with fireworks at 9:30 pm over Bristol Harbor. More Info

East Providence: Look for a display over East Providence around 9:30 pm, as fireworks are shot off from Piere Memorial Stadium. The rain date is Wednesday, July 5.

Narragansett: The 4th of July Independence Day Celebration will include a fireworks display at dusk (9 pm).

North Kingstown: N.K. will host its Independence Day Celebration at North Kingstown Town Beach. Look for fireworks around dusk.

North Providence: The festivities occur at Governor John A. Notte Jr. Park and include fireworks at dusk.

Pawtucket: Fireworks will be launched from McCoy Stadium at approximately 9 pm.

Scituate: The celebration will be taking place at Hope Jackson Fire Department. Fireworks at dusk.

Tuesday, July 4

Coventry: Firework display to take place from Johnson’s Pond at 9:30 pm. More Info

Newport: This year’s Fourth of July Fireworks display is scheduled to light up the harbor beginning at approximately 9:15 pm. Fireworks will be shot off from Fort Adams State Park.

Portsmouth: Escobar Farm’s annual firework display is back and is set for 9 pm.

Wakefield / South Kingstown: The Fourth of July fireworks display will be shot off from Old Mountain Field at approximately 9 pm.

