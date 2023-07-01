Come explore Westerly!s thriving creative community this summer with First Friday Art Crawls. Galleries, artist studios, a museum, and many small businesses will be open late. Look for the yellow “art stop !signs at participating venues, or scan the QR code to view a map online to help you navigate the crawl.

This month brings something exciting – at Studio 208, 47 High Street, composer and sound artist Antonio Forte will be presenting a performance of new and recent compositions. Antonio (piano) will be joined by Michael Samos (guitar) and Wendy Klein (flute). Music will start at 7pm and will be accompanied by paintings by artist Kevin Gilmore.

We are excited to add a new studio to the crawl this month. Denny Caruso a mixed media artist, recently moved her studio from Boston, to Westerly. View some of her bold and expressive paintings at 32 friendship Street, Unit H – opposite Agway.

Over at AiR Studio Gallery, 19b Railroad Avenue, owners and artists Annie Wildey and Michael Fanelli share who they have a big crush on in “Summer Crush,” AiR!s 6th exhibition. Bringing together ten contemporary artists, this showcase highlights the richness of creative expression and artistic versatility, often blurring the lines between disciplines of painting, drawing, collage, sculpture, textile, and photography. Stop by and find your summer crush!

“Seeing Red Feeling Blue,” is the new exhibition at The Artist Cooperative Gallery located in the historic train station with featured artists Arlene Piacquadio and Linda King. Just around the corner on Canal Street, a thoughtfully curated exhibition of photography by Matthew Meigs can be seen at Westerly Camera & Darkroom. Next door at The United Theater you can view vintage movie posters, before heading down High Street to explore the studios of artists Alicia Piccolo and Heather Doherty, Kevin Gilmore and Antonio Forte. Don!t forget to pop into the Living Shark Museum, featured in Hey Rhody as a $must-do” for Jaws fans! Just across the street at The Space you will find a popup exhibit with local artisans. Continue down to Broad Street for Red Couch Studio, where Susan Stone, George Baptista, Jennifer Pescatello, share their art.

Over at the Hoxie Gallery at the Wilcox Library you can catch the exhibition of quilts – “Geometry and Beyond” by local artist Nancy Balentine. The library closes at 6pm so you may wish to go early, or catch the exhibition at another time.

Visitors should also keep their eyes open for the fabulous murals on some of Westerly!s downtown buildings. Pop into several of the small business along the way. If that works up an appetite, end the night at one of Westerly!s many restaurants. Online maps will be available by scanning a QR code at each of the art spots:

Studio at 32 Friendship Street Denny Caruso, Studio H, in rear Artist Cooperative Gallery

AiR studio Gallery

Westerly Camera & Darkroom The United Theater

Studios at 53 High Street

Alicia Piccolo & Heather Doherty Studio & Design – Studio 23

Studios at 47 High Street

Living Sharks Museum – Studio 202

Kevin Gilmore & Antonio Forte Studio – Studio 208 The Space

Studio at 12 Broad Street

Red Couch Studio – Susan Stone, George Baptista, Jennifer Pescatello

The Hoxie Gallery at Wilcox Library – open until 6pm

Westerly Arts Crawl – Takes place the first Friday of every month from 5-8pm or later. Facebook events page: https://fb.me/e/3Qm32ltbu

Arts Crawl Website: https://www.anniewildey.com/westerlyartcrawlmap.html#/

