Thursday, June 29

🎉 Newport-based 11th Hour Racing Team has won The Ocean Race 2022-23, the world’s longest and toughest team sporting event – the first time a US team has won in the 50-year history of the Race.

🗳️ The Declaration Period for Congressional District 1 begins today. Candidates looking to replace David Cicilline in Congress have until 4 pm on Friday to enter the race officially.

👉 Most of last night’s two-hour Newport City Council meeting was spent discussing a late-added resolution about the dirt pile at Rogers High School, whether it is contaminated, and the best way to move forward. After a long conversation and despite much pressure from resolution sponsor Councilor Carlin to pass the resolution as is, the council voted 4-3 to continue the conversation to a special meeting next Wednesday when, hopefully, experts on soil contamination can address Council and neighbors regarding the soil. You can watch the council discuss the resolution starting at approximately 38:00 here (It was quite the conversation, and I encourage all to watch).

⚾ The Newport Gulls defeated the Danbury Westerners 8-2 on Wednesday night at Cardines Field. The Newport Gulls will hit the road to take on the Sanford Mainers at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at Goodall Park.

🖼️ Tonight, art enthusiasts and supporters of local talent will gather at the Top of Pelham for a local art show sponsored by Hangar 420.

🚢 On the cruise ship schedule, American Constitution and American Star are scheduled to visit on this day via Fort Adams.

👉 I’ll be joining 11 Rogers High School students, who are in Washington D.C. this week, on a visit to Senator Jack Reed’s Office and the United States Capitol this morning.

The students, who are visiting college campuses while in D.C., are enrolled in the Pathways Program at Salve Regina University. Offered in partnership with Rogers High School in Newport, the pathways program at Salve Regina University is designed to shepherd first-generation students and their families to high school graduation and college enrollment.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Air Quality Alert

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:14 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:29 am & 5:05 pm | Low tide at 10:09 am & 11:27 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.9 days, 76% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Sean Rivers at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Nolan Leite from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

newportFILM: It’s Only Life After All at Marble House at 8:40 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm

Perro Salado: C-Note & Company at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio from 8 pm to 11 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Local Government

He appeared with co-star Jeannette McDonald in several films including the Oscar-nominated “Naughty Marietta,” “Sweethearts,” and “I Married an Angel.”

Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night after a rain delay.

Wednesday night’s game was the second time the Gulls and the Westerners played against one another.

Bike Newport will target two principal populations: Disabled veterans of all ages and senior veterans.

Human remains have likely been recovered from the wreckage of the submersible that imploded during an underwater voyage to view the Titanic, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday.

Despite the lull, groceries in some categories continued to climb. Stacker used monthly data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the grocery items that experienced the largest price increases over the last month in the Northeast, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker where needed.

While costs remain high overall, the decreases mean dollars can stretch a bit farther at the grocery store.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is notifying the public that smoke from Canadian wildfires will be impacting the area, with an Air Quality Alert being issued for Thursday June 29, 2023.

An autopsy has determined that the death of a man awaiting trial on charges of killing his mother off the coast of New England in a scheme to inherit millions of dollars was not suspicious, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Wednesday.

If you’re looking to enjoy a fireworks display over the Fourth Of July week and weekend, you’re in luck!

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Jamestown and Newport’s Fireworks Display, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Independence Cup at Newport Polo, and more!

Recent Local Obituaries

August 25, 1925 – June 25, 2023

