Academy award-nominated actor and singer Nelson Eddy was born in Providence on June 29th, 1901. Eddy grew up in Pawtucket and New Bedford, where he sang in church choirs.

He began his career singing with the Philadelphia Opera Society in the 1920s and later starred in movies, appearing in 19 musicals in the 1930s and 1940s. He appeared with co-star Jeannette McDonald in several films including the Oscar-nominated “Naughty Marietta,” “Sweethearts,” and “I Married an Angel.”

In addition to his film career, Eddy recorded over 200 albums for RCA and Columbia records. A true crossover artist, he recorded opera, jazz, and popular music. He also appeared on numerous radio and TV shows at the height of his career.

YouTube video

Eddy earned three gold records, has three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and sang at the third inauguration of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. He passed away in 1967 after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage. He is buried in the Hollywood Forever Cemetary.

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams writes about music, the arts and more for What'sUpNewp. He is also a contributor to Providence Monthly, SO RI, Hey Rhody and The Bay magazines.
Ken DJ's "The Kingston Coffeehouse," a roots/folk/rock radio show every Tuesday, 6-9 PM on WRIU 90.3 FM. He is a former educator in the Scituate, RI school system where he taught Social Studies for over 30 years.
Ken is presently on the board of the Rhode Island Folk Festival and Newport Live (formerly Common Fence Music), a non-profit that brings diverse musical acts to the Newport area.