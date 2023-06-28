

Today we explore 105 Memorial Boulevard West. This listing offers a rare opportunity to own a 3-family residence located directly in the heart of Downtown Newport and in the General Business Zone.

Situated at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard, America’s Cup, and Thames St. this location offers the ultimate in convenience and accessibility. The home sits directly across from the iconic St. Mary’s church, where JFK and Jacqueline Bouvier exchanged vows. All 3 units are registered with the city for legal participation in short-term rentals, making this an incredible investment opportunity. The building is completely turnkey and will convey fully furnished, allowing you to start generating income immediately. Its prime location ensures a constant flow of visitors and tourists eager to experience all that Newport has to offer.

There’s plenty of off-street parking, which is also an added benefit. This property showcases a harmonious blend of timeless character and modern updates including full bathroom renovations in two units, Mitsubishi mini-splits for efficient climate control, a Navien on-demand heating and hot water system, new siding and paint, and refinished hardwood floors. The care and attention to detail are evident in every corner of this property. Capitalize on the city’s thriving rental market, and indulge in the coastal lifestyle that Newport offers.

Rental history and financials are available upon request for qualified parties.

For more information on the property and/or to see more photos, click here. Contact Tyler Bernadyn today to schedule a private showing.

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission