Today we explore 105 Memorial Boulevard West.  This listing offers a rare opportunity to own a 3-family residence located directly in the heart of Downtown Newport and in the General Business Zone.

Situated at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard, America’s Cup, and Thames St. this location offers the ultimate in convenience and accessibility. The home sits directly across from the iconic St. Mary’s church, where JFK and Jacqueline Bouvier exchanged vows. All 3 units are registered with the city for legal participation in short-term rentals, making this an incredible investment opportunity. The building is completely turnkey and will convey fully furnished, allowing you to start generating income immediately. Its prime location ensures a constant flow of visitors and tourists eager to experience all that Newport has to offer.  

There’s plenty of off-street parking, which is also an added benefit. This property showcases a harmonious blend of timeless character and modern updates including full bathroom renovations in two units, Mitsubishi mini-splits for efficient climate control, a Navien on-demand heating and hot water system, new siding and paint, and refinished hardwood floors. The care and attention to detail are evident in every corner of this property. Capitalize on the city’s thriving rental market, and indulge in the coastal lifestyle that Newport offers.

YouTube video

Rental history and financials are available upon request for qualified parties.

For more information on the property and/or to see more photos, click here. Contact Tyler Bernadyn today to schedule a private showing. 

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission

Popular Stories on WUN

The Latest Stories on WUN

Sign Up For Our Free Daily Newsletter

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Tyler's familiarity and passion for the Ocean State is unparalleled. Tyler is enthusiastically committed to going above and beyond for his clients and prides himself on a 'full-service’ concierge-style approach to real estate. His business is built on a foundation of trust and communication.

Whether you’re a portfolio investor or purchasing your first home, Tyler is committed to making each and every transaction as smooth, seamless and enjoyable as possible. In order to best serve his clients interests, he also has deep rooted relationships with a collection of local builders, contractors and technicians to ensure that every property need is covered by a qualified professional.

A leading member of the Fitzpatrick Team, the #1 real estate team in Newport County and #1 RE/MAX Team in Rhode Island, Tyler ranks amongst the top producing agents and closed 2022 with over $25 million dollars in individual sales. He is on the Board of Directors for the Newport County Board of Realtors and is a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp.

Tyler is a Providence College graduate who proudly calls Newport home. When he's not working, he's planning his next project, enjoying time on the water or the golf course, and spending time with his dogs - Red and Freya.