School’s out. Kids are on the way to the beach. Teachers too. Administrators? That’s another story. They’re assessing the past year, planning for the next, and are poised for a summer of challenges.

Newport Superintendent of Schools Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 1 pm on Tuesday, June 27 to review the past year and talk about the challenges ahead.

Chief among those challenges is building a new high school, and not having enough money to do it – at least not enough money to do it as originally planned. The Rogers High School project has encountered the same snag that many school systems are facing, with voters passing bond issues over the last few years and inflation outpacing the money.

With the school building committee meeting tonight (Monday), we will get the latest outlook financially, and whether the project is on schedule.

There are other challenges:

Newport scored well below state averages in virtually all categories of the Rhode Island Department of Education scorecard for 2021-22, with absenteeism nearly 8 percent higher than the state average, a dropout rate approaching 10 percent, and scores in academic areas below state averages. Meanwhile, RIDE says the school district is spending more than $23,000 per pupil, well above the state average.

With projections that as many as half of all teachers want to leave the profession (National Education Association projection), will Newport be able to fill all vacancies, not only among teachers, but bus drivers as well.

Consistent with the report card, are questions whether the school system has been able to catch up for learning lost during remote classes during the pandemic.

This is certainly not a school system with some remarkable successes, and we’ll want to hear about those in the classroom, on the athletic field, and for students entering the workforce, heading to technical school, or for colleges across the nation.

Watch our conversation live as it happens or anytime afterward below.