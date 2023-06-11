11th Hour Racing Team has won The Ocean Race 2022-23, the world’s longest and toughest team sporting event – the first time a US team has won in the 50-year history of the Race.

The team was leading the overall race with just one leg to go, when, on June 25 in The Hague, just 27 minutes after the start, the team was forced to retire from the final leg, following a no-fault collision with a competing team. The team put in a request for redress to the World Sailing International Jury and, following the hearing this morning, Thursday, June 29, the Jury has awarded 11th Hour Racing Team 4 points of redress, which gives them 37 points and a first place on the overall race leaderboard. There is now a 30 minute timeframe during which any team may request the hearing be reopened. After this expires the results are final.

Update (6:36 am) – 11th Hour Racing Team crowned winners of The Ocean Race

11th Hour Racing Team en route to Genova Grand Finale on Thursday as winners of The Ocean Race

After racing around the world and overcoming challenge after challenge, 11th Hour Race Team is today en route to Genova as confirmed winners of The Ocean Race.

On Thursday 29 June, the World Sailing International Jury awarded the team 4 points of redress – based on an average of their strong results in the race to date – to put them at the top of the leaderboard.

The final leaderboard sees 11th Hour Racing Team 3 points clear of Team Holcim-PRB in second place, with Team Malizia in third, Biotherm is fourth place and GUYOT environnement – Team Europe is fifth.

11th Hour Racing Team are the first US-flagged team to win the Race, and sailor Francesca Clapcich will arrive in Genova on Thursday afternoon as the first Italian sailor to win the race.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic,” commented Skipper, Charlie Enright (USA). “This race takes everything out of you – emotionally, mentally, and physically. I’m incredibly proud of our whole team who have worked tirelessly for three years to get to this point. There have been highs, some incredible highs, but also lows that have knocked us all, but they were all worth it to hear this news today.”

Speaking from onboard Mālama as the team delivered the boat to Genova, Skipper Charlie Enright (USA) commented, “When we launched our campaign in 2019, we never could have anticipated that it would finish in this way. Any sailor will tell you that they want to win races on the water and not in the jury room, and after winning three legs back to back we felt exceptionally strong and confident going into the final leg. We are pleased with the jury’s decision, although we wish we had had the chance to battle it out for this final leg on the water as Holcim-PRB have been exceptional competitors and pushed us all the way.

“To be the first US team to be lifting this trophy is an exceptional honor, and to be sharing the message and showcasing action and innovation for ocean health has made this a truly impactful, global campaign. It’s not the way I would have drawn this up, but the victory is sweet all the same,” Enright concluded.

