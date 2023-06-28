Isabella Mary (Yinkot) Pedro, of Middletown, died Sunday June 25, 2023, at home.

She was the wife of the late Frank David Pedro.

Born in Northbridge, MA, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Agnes (Bartkiewicz) Yinkot.

Mrs. Pedro worked for Paul Whitin Manufacturing in Northbridge, MA for 5 years.

She and her late husband were the former owners of the Meadowlark Mobile Home Park on Prospect Avenue, which they built and maintained for many years. She was a communicant of Jesus Saviour Church. Mrs. Pedro was an avid gardener and enjoyed playing bingo.

She is survived by her nieces Genevieve Williams, Katherine Svyzek and Elizabeth Pedro, her great niece Stephanie Williams, her great nephew Eric Williams and her great-great nephews Benjamin Williams, Jeffrey Smith and Jonathan Smith.

She was the sister of the late John Yinkot, Mitchell Yinkot, Joseph Yinkot and Walterine

Hisoire.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family Saturday morning, July 1, 2023 from 8:00 am to 9:00 am in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30 am, in Jesus Saviour Church, Broadway and Vernon Avenue, Newport. Burial will be in St. Columba’s Cemetery in Middletown.

Donations in her memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

