The Newport Gulls defeated the Danbury Westerners 8-2 on Wednesday night at Cardines Field.

Wednesday night’s game was the second time the Gulls and the Westerners played against one another. The Gulls used their home playing field as redemption from their previous loss against the Danbury Westerners.

With no runs by either team in the first inning, the Gulls came back in full force during the bottom of the second inning. Slate Alford (University Georgia) hit a single and shortly after advanced to second base on an error. Outfielder Tyler Hare (Georgia Tech) stepped up to bat and scored Alford for the first run of the game for the Gulls.

With Hare on second base, Niko Brini (University of Connecticut) drove him in to extend the Gull’s lead. The big hit of the inning was a Kolby Branch double scoring two Gulls. The big hit of the inning was a Kolby Branch double, scoring two Gulls. After the 2nd the Gulls were leading 6-0.

Ryan Proto (UMass Lowell) drove in Luke Beckstein (Northeastern University) to score in the bottom of the third inning for the seventh run of the night. There were no runs scored in the fourth inning or the fifth. Tyler Hare added to the Gull’s lead in the 6th with a solo shot. The Gulls opened up an 8-0 lead.

In the top of the sixth inning, Adam Maher (UMass Dartmouth) made way for Ryan Andrade after pitching five scoreless innings. Andrade (The University of Rhode Island) pitched the next three innings. He conceded one run and struck out five. In the top of the ninth inning, Will Gibbs (Mississippi State University) stepped in to pitch the final inning of the night. Gibbs gave up one run in the ninth but was able to close out the game. The Gulls improved to 15-3 on the season and have won five straight!

The Newport Gulls will hit the road to take on the Sanford Mainers at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at Goodall Park.

