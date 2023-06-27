This Thursday night, art enthusiasts and supporters of local talent will gather at Top of Pelham for a local art show sponsored by Hangar 420, a Rhode Island-based cannabis company known for its expertise in cultivation and distribution. The event, dubbed the Pelham Art Series, promises to be an engaging evening showcasing the works of talented artists from the region.

The show will feature a wide range of artistic styles and mediums, ensuring a great experience for attendees. Among the notable artists whose works will be exhibited are Mosquiat, Studio Spina, Philip Easton, Alexa Winter, MIMS, Drunc Plants, and Rian McCarthy, the event’s host. Each artist brings a unique perspective, and offering viewers a glimpse into their creative approach.

The Pelham Art Series, set to occur on the last Thursday of every summer month, has quickly become a must-attend event for locals, visitors and supporters of the local arts scene. With its tree-top location at Top of Pelham, attendees can enjoy both the art and a panoramic perspective of the Downtown Newport landscape and West facing sunset views.

Hangar 420’s sponsorship of the event highlights their commitment to supporting and nurturing local artists, fostering a vibrant arts community in Rhode Island. By merging the worlds of art and cannabis, the event seeks to challenge traditional norms found in the local art scene, and steps away from the hyper-nautical redundancy often found in galleries around town.

The Pelham Art Series provides an excellent opportunity for the community to show their support for talented artists and contribute to the growth of the local art scene. Whether you are a collector, connoisseur or simply curious about the thriving artistic talents of Newport, these Thursday shows are not-to-be-missed experiences.

Event Details: PELHAM ART SERIES

Date: Thursday, JUNE 29TH

Time: 7PM – 1 AM Location: Top of Pelham, Newport, Rhode Island

Sponsor: Hangar 420 (https://hangar420.com/)

Featured Artists: Mosquiat, Studio Spina, Philip Easton, Alexa Winter, MIMS, Drunc Plants, Rian McCarthy (Host). MUSIC BY iiiPower.

Note: Please ensure to check for any event updates or changes before attending.

