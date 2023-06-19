Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Elections Division are today reminding potential candidates that the Candidate Declaration period for the Congressional District 1 special election is June 29 – 30.

Approximately fifteen candidates have announced that they plan to run for Congressional District 1, which is vacant because of Congressman David Cicilline’s retirement at the end of May.

Declaration forms must be submitted by 4 p.m. on June 30. Forms should be delivered or mailed to the RI Department of State’s Elections Division at 148 W. River Street, Providence, RI 02904. Forms must be printed and physically signed, and cannot be emailed or faxed.

Resources for candidates and voters in the Congressional District 1 special election can be found online here.

To learn more about elections in Rhode Island, register to vote, or check your registration status, visit vote.ri.gov.

Start your day with What's Up Today, our free daily newsletter delivering headlines, weather, guides to what's up in Newport and Rhode Island, and more.

It's the best daily newsletter about Newport and Rhode Island. It's free.