🗳️ Thursday was the first day for candidates in the race for Congressional District 1 to officially declare their candidacy for the open seat vacated by David Cicilline.

Twenty-one candidates (18 Democrats and 3 Republicans) officially declared on Thursday, including…

Marvin Abney (D)

Gabriel F. Amo Jr. (D)

Mickeda Sebastiana Barnes (D)

Stephanie Beaute (D)

Sandra C. Cano (D)

Donald R. Carlson (D)

Stephen M. Casey (D)

Spencer Dickinson (D)

John Goncalves (D)

Larry Hutchinson Jr. (D)

Paul LeBon (D)

Sabina Matos (D)

Gregory L. Mundy (D)

Bella Noka (D)

Ana Quezada (D)

J. Aaron Regunberg (D)

Toni Sfameni (D)

Allen R. Waters (D)

Gary Donald Fagnant (R)

Terri Flynn (R)

Gerry W. Leonard Jr. (R)

Candidates have until 4 pm today to declare and then will have until 4 pm on July 14 to submit 500 valid signatures on their nomination papers.

Following the verification of nomination papers, What’sUpNewp will begin hosting live virtual 30-minute video conversations with each candidate so we can get to know them and hopefully find out what separates them from the field.

As a reminder, the Primary is scheduled for September 5, and the General Election will take place on November 7.

👉 U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Governor Dan McKee, and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will join Newport Mayor Xaykham Khamsavoravong, state and local officials, and community partners today to discuss how federal BEAD funding will expand high-speed internet access and strengthen the Ocean State’s digital infrastructure.

Reed, Whitehouse and Raimondo will join residents at Newport’s Donovan Manor, where a $980,000 federal CDBG grant was awarded in 2021 to upgrade internet service for residents.

🏖️ The Rhode Island Department of Health closed eight beaches to swimming on Thursday due to high bacteria levels, and then almost immediately announced the reopening of two. Know before you go and click here for the latest information regarding beach closures.

👉 If you’re interested in learning more about the excavated soil at Rogers High School, the Newport City Council will host a special meeting with DEM/experts on Wednesday, July 5 at 5:30 pm.

🎉 The 11th Annual JAC Summer Soirée celebrates the opening of the “Book as Muse: Language & Image” exhibition with a gala fundraising event at Jamestown Arts Center this evening.

🎆 Take Note: There will be a private fireworks display from the area of Bailey’s Beach on Saturday night around 9:15 pm.

Have a great Friday,

~ Ryan

Local Government

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

The Latest

The display, which is expected to last roughly 10 minutes, is set to begin at 9:15 p.m.

The Newport Gulls improved to an NECBL-best 16-3 overall record with a 6-2 victory over the Sanford Mainers on Thursday night at Goodall Park.

Jean Segura’s infield single broke up Brayan Bello’s no-hit bid with nobody out in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins followed with three more hits to break a scoreless tie and beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0 on Thursday night.

RIDOH recommends several beach closings due to high bacteria levels.

RI DEM, other environmental consultants to provide updates on excavated soil that is piling up at Rogers High School.

A divided Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

Here’s a look at some of the cases the court has left to decide from the term that began back in October:

The Board of Directors of The Sailing Museum and National Sailing Hall of Fame announced today that Ashley Householder has been appointed executive director.

As a journalist, I’ve written too many stories about people losing fingers and suffering severe burns because of taking a cavalier approach to shooting off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Jamestown and Newport’s Fireworks Display, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Independence Cup at Newport Polo, and more!

Recent Local Obituaries

None new to share

