You know those sparklers, the ones you love to give to kids to twirl around, to celebrate the Fourth of July and the days before and after … remember them? Well, sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, hot enough to melt some metals, according to the U.S. Commission Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

At this time of year, our neighborhoods are filled with the sounds and sights of homegrown fireworks displays, some of the fireworks brought from out of state, where it’s easier to buy the more robust varieties.

A friend is currently on his way to New Jersey to spend the holiday with his daughter and her family. They have a home on the shoreline in New Jersey, and according to my friend, one neighbor tries to outdo the other when it comes to fireworks displays. His son-in-law goes out of state to buy some spectacular fireworks, better than some of the commercial displays, my friend says. And, oh yes, last year the boat from which some of the fireworks were set off caught fire. That will not deter the effort this year.

According to the CPSC there were 10,200 fireworks-related injuries in 2022, with the vast majority, 73 percent, in the month surrounding July Fourth. According to CPSC there were 11 fireworks related deaths in 2022, with victims ranging in age from 11 to 43 years old.

And about those sparklers, they seem to be the fireworks of choice for kids, causing more than half of fireworks related injuries for children under five.

As a journalist, I’ve written too many stories about people losing fingers and suffering severe burns because of taking a cavalier approach to shooting off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Here’s a warning from the CPSC’s latest report. In 2022 about 43 percent of selected and tested fireworks were found to contain illegal components that could cause severe injuries. Those components, the CPSC says, “include fuses that do not comply with the law, the presence of prohibited chemicals, and pyrotechnic materials overload.”

I know. It can’t happen to me. I’m sure that’s what went through the mind of NFL defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul who lost three fingers when he reportedly had a van full of fireworks for a Fourth of July celebration.

“Fireworks are beautiful to watch, but they can be deadly when mishandled or misused, or if the fireworks themselves contain illegal components.” says CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric. “I urge everyone to use care around fireworks, only use fireworks labeled for consumer use, and always keep children far away from fireworks, including sparklers. We want everyone to have a fun and safe celebration.”

Here are some key findings from the CPSC report.

· Adults 25 to 44 years of age experienced about 36 percent of the estimated injuries, and children younger than 15 years of age accounted for 28 percent of the estimated injuries.

· Where known, the firework types with the highest estimated emergency department-treated injuries in 2022 were firecrackers (1,300) followed by sparklers (six hundred)

· The parts of the body most often injured by fireworks were hands and fingers (an estimated 29 percent of injuries) along with head, face, and ears (an estimated 19 percent); legs (an estimated 19 percent); and eyes (an estimated 16 percent)

· Burns were the most frequently estimated type of injury, making up 38 percent of all emergency department-treated fireworks injuries.

The CPSC also says that most fireworks injuries and deaths are preventable. Here are some of the commision’s suggestions:

· Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—hot enough to melt some metals.

· Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap.

· Make sure fireworks are legal in your area, and only purchase and set off fireworks that are labeled for consumer (not professional) use.

· Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

