Update (5:28 pm): The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Scarborough Beach South in Narragansett and Easton’s Beach in Newport. This is an update on a beaches announcement sent earlier this afternoon. Subsequent samples collected at these beaches have indicated that bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

Original Story (5:01 pm): The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing several beaches because of high bacteria levels:

Scarborough South in Narragansett

Easton’s Beach in Newport

Third Beach and Peabody’s Beach in Middletown

Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth

City Park and Conimicut Beach in Warwick

Kent County YMCA in Warwick

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).

A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at https://health.ri.gov/data/beaches/

2023 Beach Season Closures

Beach City/Town Closed On Re-Opened Number of Days Closed Bonnet Shores Beach Club Narragansett 6/1/23 6/5/2023 4 Oakland Beach Warwick 6/2/23 6/8/2023 6 Gooseberry Beach Newport 6/7/23 6/9/2023 2 King Park Newport 6/7/23 6/9/2023 2 Oakland Beach Warwick 6/20/23 6/22/2023 2 Conimicut Beach Warwick 6/20/23 6/27/2023 7 Slack’s Pond Beach Smithfield 6/28/23 Ginny-B Campground Foster 6/28/23 Third Beach Middletown 6/29/23 Peabody’s Beach Middletown 6/29/23 Sandy Point Beach Portsmouth 6/29/23 City Park Beach Warwick 6/29/23 Conimicut Beach Warwick 6/29/23 Kent County YCMA Warwick 6/29/23

