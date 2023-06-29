Update (5:28 pm): The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Scarborough Beach South in Narragansett and Easton’s Beach in Newport. This is an update on a beaches announcement sent earlier this afternoon. Subsequent samples collected at these beaches have indicated that bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.
Original Story (5:01 pm): The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing several beaches because of high bacteria levels:
- Scarborough South in Narragansett
- Easton’s Beach in Newport
- Third Beach and Peabody’s Beach in Middletown
- Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth
- City Park and Conimicut Beach in Warwick
- Kent County YMCA in Warwick
RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).
A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at https://health.ri.gov/data/beaches/
2023 Beach Season Closures
|Beach
|City/Town
|Closed On
|Re-Opened
|Number of Days Closed
|Bonnet Shores Beach Club
|Narragansett
|6/1/23
|6/5/2023
|4
|Oakland Beach
|Warwick
|6/2/23
|6/8/2023
|6
|Gooseberry Beach
|Newport
|6/7/23
|6/9/2023
|2
|King Park
|Newport
|6/7/23
|6/9/2023
|2
|Oakland Beach
|Warwick
|6/20/23
|6/22/2023
|2
|Conimicut Beach
|Warwick
|6/20/23
|6/27/2023
|7
|Slack’s Pond Beach
|Smithfield
|6/28/23
|Ginny-B Campground
|Foster
|6/28/23
|Third Beach
|Middletown
|6/29/23
|Peabody’s Beach
|Middletown
|6/29/23
|Sandy Point Beach
|Portsmouth
|6/29/23
|City Park Beach
|Warwick
|6/29/23
|Conimicut Beach
|Warwick
|6/29/23
|Kent County YCMA
|Warwick
|6/29/23
