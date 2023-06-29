Update (5:28 pm): The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Scarborough Beach South in Narragansett and Easton’s Beach in Newport. This is an update on a beaches announcement sent earlier this afternoon. Subsequent samples collected at these beaches have indicated that bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

Original Story (5:01 pm): The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing several beaches because of high bacteria levels:

  • Scarborough South in Narragansett
  • Easton’s Beach in Newport
  • Third Beach and Peabody’s Beach in Middletown
  • Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth
  • City Park and Conimicut Beach in Warwick
  • Kent County YMCA in Warwick

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).

A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at https://health.ri.gov/data/beaches/

2023 Beach Season Closures

BeachCity/TownClosed OnRe-OpenedNumber of Days Closed
Bonnet Shores Beach ClubNarragansett6/1/236/5/20234
Oakland BeachWarwick6/2/236/8/20236
Gooseberry BeachNewport6/7/236/9/20232
King ParkNewport6/7/236/9/20232
Oakland BeachWarwick6/20/236/22/20232
Conimicut BeachWarwick6/20/236/27/20237
Slack’s Pond BeachSmithfield6/28/23  
Ginny-B CampgroundFoster6/28/23  
Third BeachMiddletown6/29/23  
Peabody’s BeachMiddletown6/29/23  
Sandy Point BeachPortsmouth6/29/23  
City Park BeachWarwick6/29/23  
Conimicut BeachWarwick6/29/23  
Kent County YCMAWarwick6/29/23  

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission

Popular Stories on WUN

The Latest Stories on WUN

Sign Up For Our Free Daily Newsletter

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.  He has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, he spent 39 years living in Rhode Island - calling Newport home for more than a decade. In support of a career opportunity, he moved to Virginia, with his wife and two rescue dogs in August 2021. With the support of an amazing team of on-the-ground contributors, he is passionate and dedicated to building What'sUpNewp into the go-to news source for Newport, Newport County, and beyond. He visits Newport at least once a month.