Following a 4-3 vote to continue a resolution regarding excavated soil at Rogers High School during their meeting on Wednesday night, the Newport City Council will host a meeting on July 5 that will allow experts to provide updates on the matter.

CITY OF NEWPORT, RI
DOCKET OF THE CITY COUNCIL

SPECIAL MEETING

Pursuant to Section 2-17 of the City Charter of the City of Newport, a Special
Meeting of the Council will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:30 p.m., City
Hall, Council Chambers, 43 Broadway, Newport, R.I.

RESOLUTIONS

  1. Rogers High School Building Project (excavated soil)- D. Carlin – continued
    from June 28, 2023
     Update from RI DEM, if available
     Update from other environmental consultants

Sulpicio Carlos Alaan III
Deputy City Clerk

Adjourn
Posted June 29, 2023

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission

Popular Stories on WUN

The Latest Stories on WUN

Sign Up For Our Free Daily Newsletter

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.  He has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, he spent 39 years living in Rhode Island - calling Newport home for more than a decade. In support of a career opportunity, he moved to Virginia, with his wife and two rescue dogs in August 2021. With the support of an amazing team of on-the-ground contributors, he is passionate and dedicated to building What'sUpNewp into the go-to news source for Newport, Newport County, and beyond. He visits Newport at least once a month.