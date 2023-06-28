MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (JUNE 28, 2023) – The Middletown Outreach Department is spearheading a new “Music In The Park” series in July in Paradise Valley Park.

Beginning July 10, the Monday evening series from 6-8 has food trucks, free concerts and lawn games in the Prospect Avenue park home to the Boyd’s Grist Windmill.

The opening concert features classic hits from Diesel along with Amano Pizza & Wally’s Hot Dog Cart.

Because parking is limited, attendees are encouraged to ride share, walk or bike whenever possible. A family friendly event, no alcohol is permitted. Attendees must also carry out whatever items they carry in.

“We’ve seen the popularity of the beach concert series in August and know the demand is there,” Healthy Communities Coordinator Lori Turner said. “Middletown is a family friendly community and anything we can do to provide the entertainment and fun our residents and visitors are looking for, we’re going to try our best.”

The Outreach Department was created by the Town Council last fall as a way to better serve residents.

Since then, the department has worked with the Middletown schools, the Middletown Senior Center, Middletown Prevention Coalition, Middletown Police, Middletown Fire, the town itself and others.

The mission of the Outreach Department is to connect residents with existing community services as well as develop enrichment, educational, and wellness programs for everyone to enjoy. The organization is also helping build partnerships with various organizations to bring more opportunities to Middletown residents.

Some of the work to date includes assisting residents experiencing homelessness get connected to services, building on relationships with the Navy to support and connect military members to the local community and working with Mentor RI to bring mentors to Middletown Public Schools. For more about the department, visit https://mdl.town/Outreach online.

The other acts and events planned for the “Music In The Park” series include:

July 17: Atwater/Donnelly Trio (American folk) and the Cluck Truck & Wiener Wagon

July 24: Evan Brum (Rock) and La Costa Lobster & Taco Truck and Wally’s Hot Dog Cart

July 31: Alexus Lee (Soul) and Amano Pizza & Wally’s Hot Dog Cart

“Our Outreach Department is a new addition to the Town of Middletown and under Lori’s leadership and assistance from so many different people and partners, we’ve covered a lot of ground so far,” Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown said. “Our ‘Music In the Park’ series is the most recent addition to that roster, one that’s only going to grow and thrive as we continue to move forward.”

you might also want to read Free outdoor concerts and film screenings to savor this summer in Newport County Ragged Island Summer Concert Series, NIMFEST, Newport Classical, Family Night/ Children’s Night Concert Series at Easton’s Beach, and more.

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission