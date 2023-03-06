Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend in and around Newport, Monday, March 6 – Sunday, March 12.

Weather

Monday, March 6

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: The NEE Jam at 7 pm

City & Government

  • Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 6:30 pm
  • Little Compton: Little Compton Pension Committee at 9 am
  • Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
  • Newport: Newport Planning Board at 6:30 pm
  • Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – Finance Subcommittee at 2 pm, Portsmouth Design Review Board at 7 pm, Portsmouth Free Public Library at 7 pm
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Tuesday, March 7

 Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Living at 4:30 pm, Triangle of Sadness at 7:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

Wednesday, March 8

Things To Do

Entertainment

City & Government

Thursday, March 9

Midtown Oyster Bar to host Providence game watch party

If you won’t be making the trip from Newport to Madison Square Garden, what better way to cheer on the Friars than at the upcoming game watch party at Midtown Oyster Bar in Newport on Thursday, March 9, 2023?

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center: Only in Theaters at 4:30 pm, The Fablemans at 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Rhode Island Themed Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

City & Government

Friday, March 10

Things To Do

Entertainment

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Saturday, March 11

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • For a full list of entertainment and live music on Parade Day, click here.
  • Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: JPT Film & Event Center: The Fablemans at 4:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The New Nasty from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

City & Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, March 12

Things To Do

 Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center:
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The New Incredible Amplifiers from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub: John Erikson at 4 pm
  • The Reef: Mike Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 4 pm

 City & Government