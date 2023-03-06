Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend in and around Newport, Monday, March 6 – Sunday, March 12.
Weather
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Monday, March 6
Brewing Up Fun: Rhode Island Craft Beer Week returns March 3 – 12
RI Craft Beer Week will celebrate RI’s beer manufacturers and feature events scheduled at your favorite Rhode Island bars, restaurants, package stores, as well as on-premise at RI’s 35+ breweries/brewpubs.
Newport Irish Heritage Month will once again celebrate ‘All Things Irish’ throughout March
Throughout March, a wide variety of events will be taking place to celebrate Irish heritage, culture, and history, thanks to the efforts of local organizations such as the Museum of Newport Irish History, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.
Things To Do
- Newport Irish Heritage Month
- RI Craft Beer Week
- 11 am to 8 pm: Blind Beer Tasting at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm to 2 pm: St. Mary’s Church Open
- 6:30 pm: Open Pong Night at Rejects Beer Co.
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: The NEE Jam at 7 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 6:30 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Pension Committee at 9 am
- Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Planning Board at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – Finance Subcommittee at 2 pm, Portsmouth Design Review Board at 7 pm, Portsmouth Free Public Library at 7 pm
- See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Tuesday, March 7
Portsmouth to celebrate Founders’ Day on March 7 with a showing of the original 1638 Compact and 1776 Southwick Copy of Declaration of Independence
The Portsmouth Historical Society has arranged a public viewing of the original founding document, the 1638 Portsmouth Compact, with the RI State Archives to commemorate its signing.
This Day in RI History: March 7, 1707 – Stephen Hopkins born in Providence
Colonial Governor and signer of the Declaration of Independence
Things To Do
- 11 am to 8 pm: Blind Beer Tasting at Newport Vineyards
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Living at 4:30 pm, Triangle of Sadness at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Budget Committee at 6 pm, Little Compton Planning Board at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Board of Canvassers at 9 am, Middletown School Committee Budget Subcommittee at 3:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Litter Committee at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm
- See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Wednesday, March 8
Who will be appointed to Newport’s Planning Board? City Council to conduct interviews on March 8
Newport City Council to interview three candidates for Planning Board.
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on March 8
Special Event Licenses for The Ocean Race and a Relief Fundraiser for Turkey; Mobile Food Truck Licenses; Ordinances; and more.
Irish in America: Portsmouth Free Public Library to host a musical celebration on March 8
Get your green gear ready and prepare to immerse yourself in the warmth, spirit, and humor of the “Irish in America.” This promises to be a night of musical magic that should not be missed.
Things To Do
- Newport Irish Heritage Month
- 11 am to 8 pm: Blind Beer Tasting at Newport Vineyards
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 5 pm: Cocktails with the Captain at Bowen’s Wharf
- 6:30 pm: Irish Music Show at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 6:30 pm: The Banshees of Inisherin with live concert pre-film by Turas at The JPT
- 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- General’s Crossing Brewhouse: Trivia Night at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition on Screen Mary Cassatt: Painting The Modern Woman at 3:30 pm, The Banshees of Inisherin with live concert pre-film by Turas at 6:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Housing Authority at 9 am, Jamestown Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport City Council at 5 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Prevention Coalition at 8:30 am, Portsmouth Planning Board at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Cemetery Commission at 7 pm
- See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Thursday, March 9
Midtown Oyster Bar to host Providence game watch party
If you won’t be making the trip from Newport to Madison Square Garden, what better way to cheer on the Friars than at the upcoming game watch party at Midtown Oyster Bar in Newport on Thursday, March 9, 2023?
This Day in RI History: March 9 – Jeffrey Osborne is born
Osborne began his career in 1970 as lead vocalist for L.T.D., a popular R&B band founded in the early 1970’s.
On This Day in History – March 9, 1774: Tornado on Nantucket
Weather journals of the day reported a brief torndo on Nantucket Harbor which destroyed the lighthouse, several barns, shops, and small buildings.
Newport City Council is inviting all to a reception for Sister City Delegation from Kinsale
Light refreshments will be served, and all are encouraged to join in as the City kicks off its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.
Things To Do
- Newport Irish Heritage Month
- 11 am to 8 pm: Blind Beer Tasting at Newport Vineyards
- 2:30 pm: PC Friars Watch Party at Midtown Oyster Bar
- 5 pm to 9 pm: Mini-Golf Night at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm: The Cocktail Club: Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm: Book Signing: Ann-Christine Duhaime, M.D. – MINDING THE CLIMATE at Charter Books
- 6:30 pm: Woodcock Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Only in Theaters at 4:30 pm, The Fablemans at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Rhode Island Themed Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
City & Government
- Middletown: Middletown Personnel Board at 1:30 pm, Middletown Outreach Sub-Committee at 5 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Economic Development Commission at 6 pm
- See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Friday, March 10
Roomful of Blues to perform at Greenwich Odeum on March 10
The Rhode Island-based group has been delighting audiences for over 50 years.
AOH Men’s Singers, AOH Pipes & Drums to perform during WUN’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration at Midtown Oyster Bar
Once again, the celebration features a performance by the Ancient Order of Hibernian’s (AOH) Pipes & Drums and AOH Men’s Singers.
Things To Do
- Newport Irish Heritage Month
- RI Craft Beer Week
- 11 am to 8 pm: Blind Beer Tasting at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Expert in the Museum Series: All about Iceboating! at The Sailing Museum
- 4 pm to 6 pm: St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration, featuring AOH Pipes & Drums & Men’s Singers at Midtown Oyster Bar
- 6 pm: Rising Tides Apothecary Grand Opening! at 2490 Main Road in Tiverton
- 6 pm to 10 pm: Big Daddy Award Ceremony & Pre-Parade Party at Hibernian Hall
- 6:30 pm: Clonakilty Irish Whiskey Dinner at Hotel Viking
- 6:30 pm: “Vineyard to Table” An Evening with Rombauer Vineyards at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 7 pm: JOSH SCHURMAN CONCERT at The Meeting House at Four Corners
- 7:30 pm: Newport Classical presents Randall Goosby at Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church
- 8 pm: Comedy Night at Rejects Beer Co.
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Ruby Mac from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Elks Lodge: Pheniz Ave Duo at 6:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: 2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Animated at 2 pm, 2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Documentary at 4 pm, 2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Live Action at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration, featuring AOH Pipes & Drums & Men’s Singers from 4 pm to 6 pm, Sean Rivers at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Jamestown Fire Department Annual Will Kitts Scholarship Fund- Will Power Fundraiser. Live music with Those Guys from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: John Erikson from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm
- Rejects Beer Co.: Comedy Night at Rejects at 8 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Sean Rainey & Jim Hitte from 8 pm to 11 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Saturday, March 11
Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade set to return on March 11
Fire Chief to Lead 67th Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade: Here’s what’s happening at bars and restaurants
What’sUpNewp’s running list of what’s happening before, during, and after the 2023 Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
Things To Do
- Newport Irish Heritage Month
- RI Craft Beer Week
- 10:30 am to 12:30 pm: March Wake + Create at Newport Art Museum
- 11 am: 67th Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
- 11 am to 8 pm: Blind Beer Tasting at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 4 pm: 15th Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Family Celebration at Martin Recreation Center
- 1 pm to 4 pm: The Chanler Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm: Raptor Roundup at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: VFW Comedy Showcase in Portsmouth
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- For a full list of entertainment and live music on Parade Day, click here.
- Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: JPT Film & Event Center: The Fablemans at 4:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The New Nasty from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Sunday, March 12
Newport String Project to present free community concert at Ochre Court on March 12
In collaboration with The Apple Hill String Quartet, the Newport String Project will present this free community concert at Ochre Court on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
Things To Do
- Newport Irish Heritage Month
- RI Craft Beer Week
- 10 am to 2 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 11 am to 8 pm: Blind Beer Tasting at Newport Vineyards
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center:
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The New Incredible Amplifiers from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub: John Erikson at 4 pm
- The Reef: Mike Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 4 pm
City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.