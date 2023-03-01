The 67th Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be held, rain, snow, or shine, on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

The Parade will begin promptly at 11:00 am in front of Newport City Hall and will proceed to Carroll Avenue at Saint Augustin’s Church.

The parade this year is estimated to last 2 hours and will include Pipe Bands, Marching Bands, Fife & Drum Corps, Clown Units, reenactment units, and a host of local, state, and regional organizations including police and fire units, social/fraternal organizations, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Schools, and non-profits.

Happening in Newport on Parade Day

This list will continue to be updated as venues provide more info. Have something you’d like to add to this list? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Martin Recreation Center “The Hut“

The 15th Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Family Celebration,a non-alcohol event, will occur at the Martin Recreation Center “The Hut” from 1 pm to 4 pm. There will be entertainment with; Bag Pipers, Irish step dancers, pirates, face painting, and more. There will be a “How Green Am I” contest with a cash prize ($150, 100, & 50) and a $100 cash door prize! There will also be giveaways. Entry is free! Enjoy a classic good time at no cost and a chance to win prizes and money!

Brick Alley Pub

The Brick Alley Pub will host their famous St. Patrick’s Parade Day Breakfast Buffet from 8 am to 10:30 am. Their regular menu will be available beginning at 11 am. No cover charge.

Caleb & Broad

In previous years, Caleb & Broad will has offered a breakfast burrito and Guinness for $9. No cover. Serving breakfast sandwiches from 9 am to 11 am, brunch, and regular menu continues until 11 pm.

Diego’s Newport

Diego says that it will be going full tilt this year, corned beef everything, bangers & mash, frothy green margaritas, and all of the other amazing things that come with this holiday. They will be open from 10 am to 11 pm.

Dockside

The Dockside down on Waite’s Wharf opens at 10 am. Those Guys and The Complaints will be providing live music all day long. Cover.

Fastnet Pub

Stay tuned for details. The Fastnet Pub typically opens at 8:30 am.

Gas Lamp Grille

Stay tuned for details.

Greenvale Vineyards

Jack Wright, Jamie Lawton, and Tom Perrotti will perform live Irish Music at Greenvale Vineyards from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Hibernian Hall

The Ancient Order of Hibernians will host a post-parade celebration at the Hibernian Hall beginning at noon. The event will include Corned Beef sandwiches and Irish music by McMurphy’s and DJ Murph. Advance tickets only: $25. Cash bar. Tickets are available from the bartender at Hibernian Hall via check, credit card, or cash.

La Forge Casino Restaurant

Dave Manuel will be providing live music on the piano all day.

Malt On Broadway

Malt will be open at 9:00 am on parade day; they will serve a traditional Irish breakfast and have lots of Corned beef on the menu all week. Malt is also doing some Irish Whiskey tastings throughout the day. No cover.

Midtown Oyster Bar

Midtown Oyster Bar will open at 10 am and offer two floors of music throughout the day. Enjoy live music from Sean Rivers from 11 am to 2 pm, Travelin Wanna B’s from 12 pm to 4 pm, and Blockhead from 3 pm to 6 pm. Midtown will be offering a limited food menu. Expect a cover charge.

Museum of Newport Irish History

The Museum of Newport Irish History will open its Interpretive Center from 12 noon to 4 pm. Learn about Irish immigration to the Newport area and the contributions to the community by individuals of Irish descent from the 1600s to the present through various exhibits, including photographs, artifacts, and more. Admission by donation. MNIH Members and children under 16 are free. More details

Newport Blues Cafe

Enjoy live music throughout the day from Never In Vegas.

Newport Sportsmans Club

Down City Band will be performing from 3 pm to 7 pm.

O’Brien’s Pub

O’Brien’s Pub will open at 9 am for their annual Parade Day party. Get there early to get your hands on one of their collectible Parade Day t-shirts. The menu will include hot Corned Beef sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, hamburgers, and hot dogs.

One Pelham East / Top of Pelham

One Pelham East will open its doors at 11 am. There will be live music throughout the day.

At Top of Pelham, they will have dueling piano shows throughout the day, with the first at 2 pm. Tickets and details.

Parlor Newport

The Ravers will be performing from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Pour Judgement

Information to come.

Stoneacre Brasserie

First come first serve tables on the street. Grab and go Irish soda bread, snacks, and beverages. Open at 9 am.

Stoneacre Garden

Enjoy live music from Dave Alves Trio from 11 am to 2 pm and live music from The Dudetrinos from 3 pm to 6 pm. Open at 10 am.

Surf Club

Doors open at 10 am & The Brian Scott Band will be jamming from 1-5 pm.

Tavern on Broadway

Information to come.

The Firehouse Theater

Enjoy live improv comedy with The Bit Players, Rhode Island’s award-winning comedy troupe, at The Firehouse Theater at 7 pm or 9 pm. BYOB. $18. More details

The Landing

The Landing will be open from 12 pm to 6 pm. Music provided by DJ’s.

The Lobster Bar

The Lobster Bar will open at 11 am and will serve cocktails and a limited food menu. Live music from 2 pm – 5 pm.

The Reef

Live music is on tap with Lucas Neil from 7 pm to 10 pm.

Wally’s Weiners – 2023

Wally’s Weiners will serve up an array of treats on Parade Day. More plans are to be confirmed.

