The 2023 Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade will affect traffic flow and parking in Newport on Saturday, March 11, 2023. The parade kicks off at 11 am.

Newport Police Department today shared the following traffic flow and restrictions;

Traffic will be congested in the downtown area from about 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Parking will be limited. The parade participants will begin staging on lower Broadway at about 9:00 AM, so it is recommended that people coming to Newport to view the parade avoid trying to drive through or park in the Broadway area.

The two best routes into the city with available public parking are: Westbound on Memorial Blvd, right onto Bellevue Ave. (northbound), left on Church St. and right into the Waterfront Parking lot (situated between Church and Mary St.) Farewell St. South to America’s Cup Ave., and right into the Gateway parking garage.

Parking is prohibited on the following streets from 5:00 am to 3:00 pm. All vehicles parked in restricted areas will be towed at the owner’s expense: No parking along the parade route.

Broadway from Cranston/Equality Park West to Washington Square

Equality Park Place and Equality Park West

Dr. Marcus F. Wheatland Blvd. (West side)

Bull St. At Spring St.

Spring St at Bull St.

Washington Sq. from Broadway to Thames St.

Thames St. from America’s Cup Ave. to Morton Ave.

Carroll Ave. from Morton Ave. to Harrison Ave.

Both sides of America’s Cup at the Gateway Center

Narragansett Ave between Spring St and Bellevue Avenue.

During this year’s parade, the Newport Police Department say that they will strictly enforce City Ordinances (open containers of alcohol in public, noise violations, disorderly conduct, urinating in public and underage drinking) along the parade route and the surrounding areas. The Police Department will have a strong presence to make this a fun, safe, and family-friendly event.

Parade Route

Parade Begins: Lower Broadway

Washington Sq

Thames St. southbound

XOA to America’s Cup southbound

Thames St southbound at Memorial Blvd.

Carroll Ave

Parade Ends at St. Augustin’s Church

Traffic Detours