Roomful of Blues, the world-renowned, horn-powered, house-rocking blues band, will perform live at the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich at 8 pm on Friday, March 10, 2023.

The Rhode Island-based group has been delighting audiences for over 50 years. The group has earned five Grammy Award nominations and several other accolades, including seven Blues Music Awards.

The band’s latest Alligator Records release is In A Roomful Of Blues, the band’s sixth release on Alligator Records (and 19th overall).

Tickets for the show are $35 and are available for purchase here.