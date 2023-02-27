Join What’sUpNewp from 4 pm to 6 pm on Friday, March 10th, the eve of the 2023 Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, at Midtown Oyster Bar for our 6th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration! Once again, the celebration features a performance by the Ancient Order of Hibernian’s (AOH) Pipes & Drums and AOH Men’s Singers.

For those of you who have never attended this event, it gets very busy. We encourage you to get there early if you need a seat or table.

We’ll again use this event this year to raise funds for the AOH Pipes & Drums. This event has no cover, and seating is on a first-come-first-served basis.

While there is no cover, we ask for your help raising some funds. Funds raised will go directly to the AOH Pipe & Drums and will support their equipment needs and travel expenses to perform at other events and in other parades. Please consider giving what you can when the collection bucket makes its way around the room.

Schedule of Events

The tentative schedule is as follows (this is subject to change);

4 pm – A performance by the AOH Men’s Singers.

5 pm – A performance by the AOH Pipes & Drums.

8 pm – Live music with Sean Rivers

If you’d like to get involved as a sponsor, musician, or organization, e-mail ryan@whatsupnewp.com or call 401-662-1653.

