Happy St. Patrick’s Day! It was great to see everyone at the WhatsUpNewp St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration, featuring AOH Pipes & Drums & Men’s Singers Friday afternoon March 13. It was a warm welcome back to the Midtown Oyster Bar after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The highlight was certainly the musicians. The Men’s Singers had the crowd singing along and the AOH Pipes & Drums were on top of their game, even after not performing publicly for the last ttwo years. A special thanks to the Midtown Oyster Bar for being a great host as usual!

We’re sharing some photos of the event below. Thanks for the great turnout!