Happy St. Patrick’s Day! It was great to see everyone at the WhatsUpNewp St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration, featuring AOH Pipes & Drums & Men’s Singers Friday afternoon March 13. It was a warm welcome back to the Midtown Oyster Bar after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The highlight was certainly the musicians. The Men’s Singers had the crowd singing along and the AOH Pipes & Drums were on top of their game, even after not performing publicly for the last ttwo years. A special thanks to the Midtown Oyster Bar for being a great host as usual!

We’re sharing some photos of the event below. Thanks for the great turnout!

Ken Abrams

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams writes about music and more for What'sUpNewp, Providence Monthly, SO RI, and The Bay. He DJ's "The Kingston Coffeehouse" Tuesday nights, 6-9 PM on WRIU 90.3 FM.