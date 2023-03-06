Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 am on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Unfortunately, it means that you’ll lose an hour of sleep this weekend. But the good news is that the sunset will be much later in the evening.

In Newport, the sun will rise at 6:03 am on Saturday and will set at 5:44 pm (11 hours and 43 minutes of sun); while rising at 7:01 am and setting at 6:48 pm on Sunday (11 hours and 26 minutes of sun).

Although we’re moving the clocks, it’s not quite officially spring yet. The spring equinox occurs at 5:24 pm on Monday, March 20, marking the astronomical first day of spring.

Before you go to bed on Saturday night, remember to change your clocks and also take this opportunity to check and/or change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

In 2019, the National Fire Protection Association released a study “Smoke Alarms in U.S. Home Fires”. Below are some of the key findings regarding why smoke detectors are so important:

The risk of dying in home fires is 54% lower in homes with working smoke alarms than in homes with no alarms or non-functioning alarms.

Smoke alarms are activated in 88% of reported fires when present.

Three out of five fire deaths in 2012-2016 were in properties with no alarms or non-functioning alarms.

For more information regarding fire safety and injury prevention, visit the Rhode Island Division of Fire Marshal website.