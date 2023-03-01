Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong and the Newport City Council are inviting the public to join them at a reception on Thursday, March 9th from 6:30-7:30 pm at The Edward King House to welcome members of a delegation visiting from Newport’s Sister City of Kinsale, Ireland.

Light refreshments will be served, and all are encouraged to join in as the City kicks off its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, according to a press release from the City of Newport.

This year marks the 24th anniversary of Newport’s sister-city relationship with Kinsale, a historic port and fishing town on the coast of County Cork, Ireland. Like Newport, Kinsale boasts a significant military history, seasonal tourism economy, and a bustling restaurant scene.

In addition to walking in the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the delegation will also be visiting with members of the City Council and touring City Hall.

Bonded by common geography and bolstered by Newport’s own proud Irish community, the two cities have forged a particularly strong connection since formally establishing a Sister City relationship, with regular cultural exchanges centered around St. Patrick’s Day and Kinsale’s celebrated annual Gourmet Festival, in which many chefs from Newport have taken part over the years.

Along with Kinsale, Newport has five other sister cities: Shimoda, Japan; Imperia, Italy; Ponta Delgada, the Azores; Skiathos, Greece; and St. John, New Brunswick Canada.