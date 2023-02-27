On Sunday, March 12th at 2 pm, the Newport String Project will present a free community concert featuring its resident ensemble the Newport String Quartet, alongside the internationally acclaimed Apple Hill String Quartet in the stunning setting of Ochre Court at Salve Regina University.  The concert will feature performances of works for strings that incorporate traditional and folk music influences from South America, India and England by Clarice Assad, Reena Esmail and Dana Lyn. The centerpiece of the program will bring the Newport String Quartet and Apple Hill String Quartet together for a performance of Dana Lyn’s Suite of English Folksongs

APPLE HILL STRING QUARTET

This concert is the first of a series of NSP events supported by a Challenge America grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

This free event is generously sponsored by Discover Newport. Reservations are recommended for this free event and can be made by visiting www.newportstringproject.org 

Called “dashing and extraordinary” by The Strad Magazine, the Apple Hill String Quartet are the Artistic Directors and resident musicians at the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music, located in Nelson, New Hampshire and winner of the CMAcclaim award from Chamber Music America. The Quartet serves as the Music Directors for Apple Hill’s Summer Chamber Music Workshop, which cultivates connection and understanding among people of diverse backgrounds, cultures, playing levels, and ages through music performance and education centered around the values of acceptance, inclusivity, creative expression, and encouragement.

The Newport String Quartet is the resident ensemble of The Newport String Project, a chamber music performance and youth mentoring initiative that aims to build a community that crosses boundaries of generation, heritage, and economic circumstances through access to inspiring musical experiences for all. The project aims to strengthen the social and cultural fabric of the Newport community by offering students free use of instruments, weekly lessons, and group activities, as well as a concert series in venues throughout Newport that features the Newport String Quartet. Now in its tenth season, the project is focused on growing and sustaining the organization so that it can continue to build long-term and meaningful relationships between children, families, professional musicians, and the Newport community at large.

