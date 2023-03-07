Rhode Island College (RIC) will face the University of Chicago in the NCAA Div. III Women’s Basketball Championship Round of 16 at Babson College on Friday, March 10, at 5:30 pm. 

The Anchorwomen defeated Rowan, 67-59, in the first round on March 3 and then took down No. 3-ranked and previously undefeated Scranton, 62-55, on March 4 to reach the Round of 16. It is the furthest RIC has gone in the NCAA Tournament in program history. 

RIC is making the program’s sixth appearance in the NCAA Championship (’22-23, ’21-22, ’13-14, ’11-12, ’84-85, ’82-83), according to a sports release from RIC.

Head Coach Jenna Cosgrove’s team is currently 26-3 and has won the most games in a season in RIC history. The Anchorwomen have won the Little East Regular Season and Tournament Championships in each of the past three seasons. 

Chicago, ranked No. 10 in the nation, reached the Round of 16 by defeating Northwestern (Minn.), 63-48, in the first round on March 3 and then beat Whitman, 56-54, on March 4. 

The winner of the RIC vs. Chicago game will advance to the Elite 8 to face the winner of Marietta (Ohio) and host Babson on Saturday, March 11. The winner of that game will advance to the Div. III Final Four. 

Click here to watch the game on March 10.

2022-23 Rhode Island College Women’s Basketball Roster 

#           Name                                                Class             Position                     Hgt            Hometown/High School 

1           Haley Malozzi                                 Fr.                  Forward                     5-11          Maynard, Mass. / Kimball Union Academy 

2           Antonia Corsinetti                          Sr.                  Guard                         5-4            Johnston, R.I. / St. Mary Academy-Bay View 

3           Izabelle Booth                                 Sr.                  Forward                     5-9            Newport, R.I. / Rogers 

4           Dejah Middleton                            So.                 Guard                         5-6            New Haven, Conn. / Wilbur Cross 

10         Claire Greene                                  Fr.                  Guard                         5-10          Storrs, Conn. / E.O. Smith 

12         Angelina Nardolillo                        So.                 Fwd./Center             6-1            Hinsdale, N.H. / Hinsdale 

20         McKenzie Field                               So.                 Guard                         5-8            Glocester, R.I. / Ponaganset 

21         Elli Cox                                              Fr.                  Guard                         5-9            Deerfield, N.H. / Concord 

22         Madison Medbury                         Jr.                   Guard                         5-6            Scituate, R.I. / Scituate 

24         Jayda Bing                                        So.                 Forward                     5-7            Hamilton, N.J. / Steinert 

30         Neleesha Meunier                         Sr.                  Center                        5-11          Leominster, Mass. / Clinton 

33         Jeniyah Jones                                  Sr.                  Guard                         5-6            Randolph, Mass. / Braintree 

              Head Coach:                                    Jenna Cosgrove 

              Assistant Coaches:                         Jhamal Diggs, Claudia DeFaria, Derek Shanks 