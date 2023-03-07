Rhode Island College (RIC) will face the University of Chicago in the NCAA Div. III Women’s Basketball Championship Round of 16 at Babson College on Friday, March 10, at 5:30 pm.

The Anchorwomen defeated Rowan, 67-59, in the first round on March 3 and then took down No. 3-ranked and previously undefeated Scranton, 62-55, on March 4 to reach the Round of 16. It is the furthest RIC has gone in the NCAA Tournament in program history.

RIC is making the program’s sixth appearance in the NCAA Championship (’22-23, ’21-22, ’13-14, ’11-12, ’84-85, ’82-83), according to a sports release from RIC.

Head Coach Jenna Cosgrove’s team is currently 26-3 and has won the most games in a season in RIC history. The Anchorwomen have won the Little East Regular Season and Tournament Championships in each of the past three seasons.

Chicago, ranked No. 10 in the nation, reached the Round of 16 by defeating Northwestern (Minn.), 63-48, in the first round on March 3 and then beat Whitman, 56-54, on March 4.

The winner of the RIC vs. Chicago game will advance to the Elite 8 to face the winner of Marietta (Ohio) and host Babson on Saturday, March 11. The winner of that game will advance to the Div. III Final Four.

Click here to watch the game on March 10.

2022-23 Rhode Island College Women’s Basketball Roster

# Name Class Position Hgt Hometown/High School

1 Haley Malozzi Fr. Forward 5-11 Maynard, Mass. / Kimball Union Academy

2 Antonia Corsinetti Sr. Guard 5-4 Johnston, R.I. / St. Mary Academy-Bay View

3 Izabelle Booth Sr. Forward 5-9 Newport, R.I. / Rogers

4 Dejah Middleton So. Guard 5-6 New Haven, Conn. / Wilbur Cross

10 Claire Greene Fr. Guard 5-10 Storrs, Conn. / E.O. Smith

12 Angelina Nardolillo So. Fwd./Center 6-1 Hinsdale, N.H. / Hinsdale

20 McKenzie Field So. Guard 5-8 Glocester, R.I. / Ponaganset

21 Elli Cox Fr. Guard 5-9 Deerfield, N.H. / Concord

22 Madison Medbury Jr. Guard 5-6 Scituate, R.I. / Scituate

24 Jayda Bing So. Forward 5-7 Hamilton, N.J. / Steinert

30 Neleesha Meunier Sr. Center 5-11 Leominster, Mass. / Clinton

33 Jeniyah Jones Sr. Guard 5-6 Randolph, Mass. / Braintree

Head Coach: Jenna Cosgrove

Assistant Coaches: Jhamal Diggs, Claudia DeFaria, Derek Shanks