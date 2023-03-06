The excitement is palpable as the Providence College Friars gear up to face off against their biggest rival, the UCONN Huskies, in the Big East Tournament. If you won’t be making the trip from Newport to Madison Square Garden, what better way to cheer on the Friars than at the upcoming game watch party at Midtown Oyster Bar in Newport on Thursday, March 9, 2023?

After dropping from a projected 3-seed to a 5-seed following an embarrassing home loss to Seton Hall, Providence fans are hoping that the Friars bring their A-game to the Big East Tournament. Providence comes off disappointing losses to Xavier and Seton Hall to close out the regular season, while UCONN is peaking at the right time and playing some of their best basketball since being ranked as high as #2 in the country under Dan Hurley’s leadership.

The season series is split between the two clubs and this match up will serve as a tie breaker. This match up is bound to be one of the toughest opening games that any conference tournament can boast, as UCONN looks to be one of the most challenging teams in the upcoming NCAA tournament. With tip-off scheduled for 2:30 pm, supporters are encouraged to arrive early to secure the best seats and to show their team spirit.

Midtown Oyster Bar in Newport has been a popular destination for Providence game watch parties, thanks to its open atmosphere and ample TV screens. Fans can enjoy delicious food and drinks while cheering on their team with fellow Friars supporters. The bar also boasts an impressive selection of craft beers and cocktails, and with the way the Friars have been playing – we’ll need plenty of them.

While PC gear is encouraged, it’s not required. Fans and alumni are welcome to come as they are and enjoy the game in good company. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just looking for a fun way to spend an afternoon, the game watch party at Midtown Oyster Bar promises to be a good time for all in attendance. Grab your Friars gear and head to downtown Newport for an unforgettable day of college basketball excitement!