Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in and around Newport County.
Monday, September 12
Return to Camelot: Re-live the Kennedy wedding at St. Mary’s Church on September 12
On This Day In Newport History – September 12, 1953: Jacqueline Bouvier and John F. Kennedy Married in Newport, RI
This Day in RI History: September 12, 1830 – William Sprague IV is born in Cranston
Cruise Ship Scheduled: Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence
- 12 pm: Aquidneck Land Trust 2022 Golf Tournament at Newport National Golf Course
- 2 pm to 5 pm: Return to Camelot: The Kennedy Wedding Remembered
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Newport: Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission at 5:50 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 6:30 pm, Portsmouth Free Public Library at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Tuesday, September 13
It’s Primary Day – Get Out and Vote
Things To Do
- 9 am: Salt Marsh Arboretum Tour
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 5:30 pm: ’60s Music Flashback Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
- 6 pm: Run Club at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling
- 6:30 pm: Football Trivia at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Good Boss at 4:30 pm, Elvis at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling: Football Trivia at 6:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Town Council at 8:30 am, Library Board at 5 pm, Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
- Little Compton: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Free Public Library Trust at 3 pm
- Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Beach Commission at 4:30 pm
- Newport: Canvassing Authority at 7 am, School Committee at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
- Aquidneck Island Planning Commission at 6 pm
Wednesday, September 14
Here’s what on the docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on September 14
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Wednesday Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 5:30 pm: Lecture: “Dark Voyage, An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade” at Newport Historical Society
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Landing: Cara Brindisi at 2:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 6 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go at 7 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Housing Authority at 10 am, Tiverton Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Jamestown Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Housing Trust at 6 pm, Little Compton School Committee at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Board of Canvassers at 10 am, Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Prevention Coalition at 8:30 am, Portsmouth Glen Manor House Authority at 7 pm, Portsmouth Planning Board at 7 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm, Portsmouth Solid Waste/Recycling Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Cemetery Commission at 7 pm
Thursday, September 15
51st Annual Newport International Boat Show will take place September 15 – 18
Things To Do
- 10 am to 6 pm: 2022 Newport International Boat Show
- 6:30 pm: Virtual Lecture: “Whitehall as Architectural and Cultural Icon” with Architectural Historian John R. Tschirch
- 7 pm: IFA launches new initiative related to film with presentation by Rai Terry on Sept. 15
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris at 4:30 pm, Gratitude Revealed at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 2:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 6 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
- The Deck: Matt Reynolds/Jimmy Weinstein from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Colin Van Pelt from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown School Committee at 6:30 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 3 pm
- Newport: Newport Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Portsmouth Parks and Recreation at 5:30 pm, Portsmouth Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm, Portsmouth Tree Commission at 7 pm
Friday, September 16
Ticket Giveaway: Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary present The Suitcast Junket Friday Sept. 16
50th Newport International Boat Show promises fun for the whole family September 16 – 19
Seven restaurants will host unique dining experiences for Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival
- Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival
- 10 am to 6 pm: 2022 Newport International Boat Show
- 11 am: J.McLaughlin Sip & Shop
- 7 pm: Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary Present: The Suitcase Junket at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: Al Di Meola live at The JPT
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Music by Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Al Di Meola live at 8 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Voodoo Alley from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timeless Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Deck: Mike Johnson Trio from 5 pm to 8 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Saturday, September 17
RI Philharmonic Orchestra to honor The Beach Boys at Pawtucket performance Saturday Sept. 17
Public invited to tour nine historic Little Compton properties on September 17.
RI VegFest’s ‘RI VegtoberFest’returns to Trinity Beer Garden on September 17
Singer-Songwriters Kerri Powers and Lauren King to play Blackstone River Theatre Sept. 1
Rhode Island’s 44th Annual Heritage Festival will take place on September 17th at the WaterFire Arts Center
Things To Do
- Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival
- Fall Visitors Weekend at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 9:30 am: Yoga for All at The Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am to 6 pm: 2022 Newport International Boat Show
- 11 am: Weekend Patio Cookout! at Newport Vineyards
- 11 am: “Gunther Talks Cars” at Newport Car Museum
- 12 pm: Cloverbud Ranch End of Summer Bluegrass BBQ
- 1 pm: McMurphy’s at Hibernians Hall
- 2 pm: Born to Rise™ Women’s story festival at Sandywoods
- 4 pm: Newport International Polo Series
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Hurricane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Neal McCarthy Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Where The Crawdads Sing at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: FarmDog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Ian Motta and Brian Cabral from 12 pm to 7:30 pm, The Naticks at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: Black Lights from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Deck: Sean Barry from 1 pm to 4 pm, Spiffy with Red Cub Nation at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Lucas Neil from 1 pm to 4 pm, OutCry from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Sunday, September 18
Inaugural Newport Oktoberfest to take place at Fort Adams on September 18
Cruise Ship Scheduled: Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)
Things To Do
- Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival
- Fall Visitors Weekend at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Mini Firefly Yoga & Wellness Festival at Tiverton Middle School Circle
- 10 am to 5 pm: 2022 Newport International Boat Show
- 10 am: Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am: Mini Firefly Wellness Market at Tiverton Farmers Market
- 2 pm: Newport Oktoberfest 2022 at Fort Adams State Park
- 2:30 pm: Newport Classical presents New York Brass Arts Trio at Miantonomi Memorial Park
- 3 pm to 6 pm: Bristol PorchFest
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Dave Alves at 1 pm, John Erikson at 4:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Gary Gramolini from 4 pm to 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: All Day Music Show for Boat Show Sunday featuring Jimmy Weinstock, Brian Cabral, David from Dee Jayne Duo from 12:30 pm to 1 am
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Deck: Gerrick Van Deusen from 1 pm to 4 pm, Steve Demers from 5 pm to 7 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Randy Robbins from 5 pm to 8 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
