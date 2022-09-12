In honor of the Kennedy’s 69th wedding anniversary, one can now re-live that special day of September 12, 1953, when Jacqueline Bouvier married then-Senator John F. Kennedy at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Newport.

The Return to Camelot presentation on Monday, September 12 at 2:00 p.m. will feature vintage film clips and a live performance of organ music and hymns from the wedding ceremony, and the “first dance” played at the reception at Hammersmith Farm, Jackie’s childhood summer home in Newport.

The 30-minute presentation will allow visitors to tour the church afterwards, view pew #10, where Jack and Jackie prayed while attending Mass in Newport, and view the very kneelers used during their nuptial Mass.

“Newport’s many summer tourists and cruise ship passengers have a keen interest in visiting our beautiful and historic church and learning more about the Kennedy wedding,” said Father Mark Sauriol, pastor of St. Mary’s.

“Thanks to our volunteer docents, our church, which was dedicated in 1852 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is now open to the public during the summer months, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.”

Reservations for Return to Camelot are not required. Doors open at 1:45 p.m. A free-will offering will benefit the St. Mary’s Hot Lunch Program, which, later this month, will again serve community members in need after a 2-year covid hiatus. For more information, please write StMarySecretary12@gmail.com or phone (401) 847-0475. For mor information on the history of historic St. Mary’s click here