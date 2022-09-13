It’s Primary Election Day, and after all the rhetoric, advertising and tons of money spent to persuade voters to support one candidate or another … now, it’s the voters turn.

And for the victors, then comes the big dance, the General Election, in November.

Those looking for voter information, should visit the Secretary of State’s web page at www.sos.ri.gov.

According to the RI Board of Elections many voters have taken advantage of early voting and mail-in ballots. As of September 12 at 4:30 p.m. the board said 14,910 early voting ballots have been received, 13,083 mail ballots have been scanned, and 4,147 ballots have been run through the Board of Elections’ high-speed optical scanners.

Much of the focus over the last few months has been on the five-way race for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, and most pundits are anticipating a close election. Candidates have been scrambling for support in the last hours, hoping to gain an edge, after spending hundreds of thousands of dollars, possibly millions, on advertising, mailers, polling, consultants, campaign workers and phone calls.

The race for the nomination for the second district for the U.S. House of Repesenatives to replace retiring Rep. James Langevin, has also been spirited, with six Democrats fighting for the nomination.

Meanwhile, there are also elections for the Democratic nominations for lieutenant governor, general treasurer, and secretary of state and Republican contests for governor, lieutenant governor, along with several state legislative elections.

Here’s a look at the races:

Democratic primary election for governor — voters are choosing from among incumbent Dan McKee, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former CVS executive Helena Buonanno Foulkes, former Secretary of State Matt Brown, and physician/social activist Louis Daniel Munoz.

Republican primary election for governor pits businesswoman Ashley Kalus against marketing consultant Jonathan J. Riccitello.

Democratic primary election for U.S. House of Representatives in the second district: General Treasurer Seth Magaziner; former staffer for Rep. James Langevin, Joy Fox; former State Representative Spencer Dickinson; former Providence Councilman and state legislator David A. Segal; former attorney and executive in federal government departments Sarah Morgenthau; and Omar Bah, founder and executive director of the Refugee Dream Center.

For the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor – incumbent Sabina Matos, state Sen. Cynthia M. Mendes, and Rep. Deborah Ruggiero.

For the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor – Aaron Guckian, former development officer at the RI Foundation; and Paul E. Pence, who ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2018 and is quality management systems and food safety coordinator for Toray Plastics.

The Democratic race for General Treasurer has been feisty between former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa and former Commerce Secretary Stephan I. Pryor.

In a race that has been relatively quiet, Democratic Representative Gregg Amore faces Stephane Beaute, a Senior Product Manager at a software company.