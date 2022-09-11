On Saturday, September 17, 2022, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will pay tribute to America’s iconic band The Beach Boys to celebrate the 45th Anniversary of the band performing for the largest concert audience ever assembled in the history of the State of Rhode Island – over 40,000 fans in September 1977 at the Narragansett Park Race Track in Pawtucket, RI – a record that has never been broken.

The event will take place at 5:00 pm at Slater Park, 401 Newport Ave. in Pawtucket, RI.

Music producers and historians Al Gomes and Connie Watrous of Big Noise will produce and host an opening ceremony before the Philharmonic’s tribute and read statements from The Beach Boys. The band’s Grammy-Winning producers and members of their touring band will also take part in the ceremony.

Because of Gomes and Watrous’ efforts, the stretch of street where the 1977 concert stage stood has been forever renamed as ‘Beach Boys Way’ by order of Pawtucket, RI Mayor Donald R. Grebien – the first and only street dedicated to The Beach Boys in the world.

The City of Pawtucket will receive an autographed copy of the original concert plaque signed by The Beach Boys to be put on display in City Hall.

A fireworks display will follow the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra’s performance.

View The Beach Boys concert plaque here:

http://www.bignoisenow.com/images/artistphotos2018/BB_CommemorationPlaqueOL.pdf