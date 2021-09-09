Newport Exhibition Group, owners and producers of the Newport International Boat Show, announced this week a wealth of pre-show promotions and entertaining events in celebration of the Show’s 50th Anniversary, which kicks off September 16 – 19, 2021, in Newport.

To build excitement for its Golden anniversary, a variety of social media promotions are being offered. Newport Exhibition Group encourages all to like and follow the Show’s Facebook and Instagram pages for exciting giveaways from various partners and sponsors such as Bitter End Yacht Club, BMW and CHART Metalworks. Oris, the official timepiece of the Newport International Boat Show, will be giving away a beautiful watch to one lucky winner. Make sure to stop by the Oris display any day of the Show and enter to win. The drawing will be held on Sunday, September 19 at 4:00 p.m.

“With just a few weeks until opening day, Show programming has kicked into high gear,” said Nancy Piffard, Show Director of Newport Exhibition Group in a press release. “Everyone involved, from sponsors and media partners to exhibitors and local businesses, have so much in store for attendees. We are positive that our 50th Anniversary will be one to remember.”

At the center of the Show site, in The Bohlin tent, there will be beverage sampling, a Silent Auction with proceeds benefitting The Boys & Girls Club of Newport County, and live music daily. 50th Anniversary clothing and merchandise can also be purchased as a special souvenir.

Once inside the gates, the 2021 Newport For New Products (NFNP) Awards Program will highlight new boats and products making their official U.S. debut. Look for NFNP decals and burgees designating each entry. On Friday, awards will be given for Best New Powerboat, Best New Sailboat, Best New Product; for navigation, boat operation, maintenance, and safety; and Best New Weather Gear (wearable). In addition, boating enthusiasts can vote online prior to the Show opening for their favorite new boat entry in the ‘People’s Choice Award’. To cast your vote, visit newportboatshow.com/newport-for-new-products-vote/.

The education program, sponsored by The Sailing Museum, includes several seminars by world-renowned cruising-lifestyle expert Pam Wall, as well as Safe Harbor Marinas. Seminars will take place in the newly renovated museum space, located at 365 Thames Street, within easy walking distance from the Show site. A complete schedule of seminars and registration information for Pam Wall can be found at newportboatshow.com/daily-seminar-schedule. Freedom Boat Club will offer 90-minute on-the-water training sessions designed to help participants become better, safer and more confident boaters. For the full schedule of courses with Freedom Boat Club certified captains, visit newportboatshow.com/seminar-schedule/.

Celebrating 50 years, the Newport International Boat Show is one of the largest in-water events in the country and the premier show in New England. It encompasses over 14 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront and hosts hundreds of exhibitors from around the world with new powerboats and sailboats ranging from 15 to 90 feet, plus an extensive selection of marine equipment, services and accessories for boaters.

Upon arrival to Newport, the best place to park is at Easton’s Beach, located at 175 Memorial Boulevard. Continuous shuttle bus service to and from the Show entrance (approximately 1.6 miles) is complimentary with the purchase of a parking pass. Hours of operation: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily. A parking pass for the Easton’s Beach parking lot can be purchased in advance online or at the beach entrance when you arrive. Click here for parking and admission tickets. Please note, parking passes purchased online must be ordered at least 24 hours before the day you plan to attend the Show.

The Newport International Boat Show says in a press release that it is committed to producing an event that ensures the safety and well-being of its exhibitors, attendees, staff, and the entire community. The Show will follow and comply with all recommended safety protocols and guidelines put forth by state and local health officials. Though mask-wearing outdoors has not been mandated in Rhode Island at this time, Show organizers recommend that they be worn inside tents and seminar rooms. For a complete list of the Show’s safety protocols, visit newportboatshow.com/attending-the-show/show-info.

Show Dates & Hours:

Thursday, Friday & Saturday, September 16th, 17th, and 18th: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 19th: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.



For more information, visit: www.newportboatshow.com.

