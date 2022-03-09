Newport Exhibition Group announced today that its 51st Annual Newport International Boat Show will take place September 15 through 18, 2022 at the Newport Yachting Center.

“After celebrating a successful Golden Anniversary in 2021, this Show is sure to be an event not to miss,” said Lisa Knowles, Show Director of Newport Exhibition Group in a prepared statement. “With continued demand for boats by consumers still strong, supply chain challenges being addressed and a continually re-invigorated industry, the Newport International Boat Show is going to be the place to see what is new and innovative in boating for 2022 and beyond. We are confident that we will deliver the exceptional experience that the Newport International Boat Show is known for.”

Celebrating its 51st year, the Newport International Boat Show is one of the largest in-water events in the country and the premier show in New England. It encompasses over 14 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront and hosts hundreds of exhibitors, dealers, and manufacturers, with new powerboats and sailboats ranging from 15- to 90-feet, plus an extensive selection of marine equipment, services, and accessories for boaters. A number of high-profile sponsors are already committed to adding to the experience with special events throughout the days of the Show.

In addition to the boats, products, and services, the Newport International Boat Show says in a press release that there will be a host of programs to educate and entertain visitors ranging from in-water instruction for both power and sail, educational seminars, the Newport for New Products awards, sponsored giveaways and more.

Show Dates & Hours:



Thursday, Friday & Saturday, September 15th, 16th, and 17th: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 18th: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale June 1st.

For more information, visit: www.newportboatshow.com.