One of the most innovative singer-songwriters anywhere is playing the Norman Bird Sanctuary on Friday September 16. The Suitcase Junket is Matt Lorenz, a critically acclaimed Massachusetts-based artist who builds his own instruments and performs as a one-man band. To win a pair of tickets for Friday, just email Ken Abrams at mrabrams11@gmail.com by Wednesday, September 18 at Noon. Please put “Ticket Giveaway” in the subject line.

More about the show:

Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary will be presenting the award-winning singer/songwriter The Suitcase Junket at The Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown on Friday, September 16th at 7 PM. General Admission tickets are $35 and available through EventBrite and via Newport Live or Norman Bird Sanctuary websites. Click here for tickets.

Join us for our final outdoor show of the season with Newport Live and enjoy live music under the stars at The Norman Bird Sanctuary. Get your tickets early. This is our last summer show, and all of last year’s AND this year’s first shows sold out. In case of inclement weather, meet us in the barn!

“Matt Lorenz’s vision, manifest in The Suitcase Junket, developed in the tension between the grand and the solitary. Grand in its imagery, sound, and staging. Solitary in its thrift and self-reliance. What instruments he requires, Lorenz builds from scratch and salvage. What parts five players would perform, he performs alone. The spectacle of his one-man set bears constant comparison to legends of showmanship, brilliance, madness, and invention. The End is New was produced by trusted friend, producer Steve Berlin of Los Lobos.

“The things I value are under attack,” Lorenz writes. “And writing songs and making art are the methods I have for responding. I have tried to use my observations and reflections of the world bent through my fun-house-mirror mind to show what I see; a planet stressed. … We can do better.”