Blackstone River Theatre will present a split concert featuring Kerri Powers and Lauren King on Saturday, September 17, 8:00 p.m., at the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, RI. Admission is $15.00 advance and $18.00 day of show. For reservations or information call Blackstone River Theatre at (401) 725-9272.

Drenched in the emotions of blues, folk and country music, roots singer-songwriter Kerri Powers uses her dramatically dark voice to mine the depths of romantic heartbreak and broken dreams in the edgy narratives of her songs. A native of rural Massachusetts, Powers sings the blues with such authentic, down-home grit that you might well think she’s from Mississippi.

Besides being a consummate chronicler of disappointment and despair, she can also morph into an impishly naughty rebel with a cause, a Mark Twain-like trickster whose wry words and phrasing can also celebrate joy and hope. Says John Apice, of No Depression, “I don’t know where this young lady came from but it’s got to be a secret place. This is not the kind of singing and performing that can be easily taught. It has to be in your spirit, in your blood and the fact that she is from the Northeast is going to confound the artists down South, in the Delta, in Memphis, Clarksdale, Austin, and Nashville.”

Lauren King (Photo provided by Blackstone RIver Theatre)

Raised in Smithfield, R.I., Lauren King is a 25-year-old singer-songwriter with a penchant for pairing poetic lyrics with memorable melodies. Lauren recently won two 2022 RI Motif Music Awards for Best Singer-Songwriter and Best Country Act. King’s album “The Wolf is Back” previously won a 2021 RI Motif Music Award for Americana Album of the Year.

Lauren has captured the attention of people like Gurf Morlix (Lucinda Williams), Chris Trapper (Rob Thomas, August Rush film score) and Sasha Ostrovsky (Darius Rucker) who all are fans of King and also play on “The Wolf is Back” project. King recently announced she’ll be moving to Colorado in November so this will be one of her last area gigs.