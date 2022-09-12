Newport City Council returns to the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall on Wednesday, September 14 for their next Regular Meeting.

Here’s a look at the docket;

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR A REGULAR MEETING

SEPTEMBER 14, 2022

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on September 14, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

~Certificate of Recognition for Neyda DeJesus~

PUBLIC HEARING- Action Item #6098/22, re: FY 2023 Budget Amendment (w/accompanying ordinance)

CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Special Events:

1. Rhode Island Center for the Book, d/b/a Reading Across Rhode Island-Celebrating 20 years, Ochre Court; September 22, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

2. Food Truck Festivals of America, LLC, d/b/a Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival, Fort Adams State Park; October 15, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

b. Holiday Selling License, New, Goat Lessee, LLC, t/b/d, 1 Goat Island

c. Holiday Selling License, Renewal, Georgia Pine Clothiers, LLC, d/b/a J. McLaughlin, 180 Bellevue Ave.

d. Private Detective License, Renewal, David Bruce, d/b/a TBK Investigations, 2 Carey St.

e. Banner Permit, Salve Regina University-to hang a banner between the Red Parrot and Midtown Oyster Bar advertising Alumni Weekend from September 23, 2022 through September 25, 2022

f. Communication from C.R.M.C., re: Application of William Ruh Trust for a State of Rhode Island Assent to construct and maintain a new residential boating facility consisting of 4’ x 112.5’ fixed pier and 4’ x 20’ Terminal L section. Also install a 1200# boat lift for property located at 88 Washington St., Plat 12 Lot 46/Narragansett Bay (Receive and refer to the Planning Board and the Waterfront Commission for a recommendation)

g. Communication from C.R.M.C., re: Application of Equity Investment Group, LLC for a State of Rhode Island Assent to construct and maintain: a 4’x 159’ fixed timber pier residential boating facility for property located at 32 Bayside Avenue Plat 9 Lot 299/Narragansett Bay East Passage) (Receive and refer to the Planning Board and the Waterfront Commission for a recommendation)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

3. Victualing License, New Owner, Goat Lessee, LLC, d/b/a Newport Harbor Island Resort, 1 Goat Island (In conjunction with liquor license transfer)

4. Sidewalk Café License, New, Bull Shot, LLC, d/b/a Cabana, 140 Broadway for a sidewalk café consisting of four tables and ten seats (In conjunction with liquor license expansion)

5. Entertainment License, New, Class A and B, Bull Shot, LLC, d/b/a Cabana, 140 Broadway to have entertainment Monday through Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday, Saturday and Sundays preceding a Monday holiday from 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. (Hearing)

6. Entertainment License, New, Class A and B, Goat Lessee, LLC, d/b/a Newport Harbor Island Resort, 1 Goat Island to have entertainment from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday preceding a Monday holiday and 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday- outdoor entertainment permitted on the South Lawn and outdoor café/pool area f/k/a Pineapples (Hearing)

Existing Conditions for South Lawn:

The Entertainment will be arranged so that the music will be directed to the west, away from properties to the south and east. All entertainment shall take place under a tent with siding on the south and east sides;

No members of the general public will be permitted access to concerts on the site;

All outdoor entertainment on the South Lawn will end at 10:00 p.m.

Gurneys will provide contact information to the Goat Island Condominium Association and; Gurneys shall prohibit parking on the streets.



7. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

RESOLUTIONS

8. School Regionalization/Academic Advisory Committee- L. Ceglie, J. Napolitano, E. Fuerte

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

9. Action Item #6099/22 – RE: Award of Contract – IT Support Services (w/accompanying resolution)

10. Action Item #6100/22 – RE: Award of Contract-RIMPA-Gateway Electric Service Separation (w/accompanying resolution)

11. Action Item #6101/22 – RE: Award of Bid # 23-008 – Pavement Marking Program 2022 (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F-1 Daily Liquor License, Food Truck Festivals of America, LLC, d/b/a Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival, Fort Adams State Park; October 15, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Application of Bull Shot, LLC, d/b/a Cabana, 140 Broadway, holder of a Class C alcoholic beverage license, to expand the licensed premises by adding a 250 sq. foot sidewalk café consisting of four table and ten seats (Hearing)

3. Application of NPG Hospitality, LLC, d/b/a Newport Harbor Island Resort, 1 Goat Island, holder of Class BT alcoholic beverage license to transfer owner to Goat Lessee, LLC (Raymond D. Martz-100%), at the same premises (Hearing)

