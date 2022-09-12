john f kennedy wedding

Massachusetts Senator John F. Kennedy, the future 35th President of the United States, and Jacqueline Bouvier were married at St. Mary’s Church in Newport on September 12, 1953.

Its is estimated that between 750 – 800 guests, including many notable individuals attended the wedding on Spring Street and an additional 400 – 450 attended the reception at Hammersmith Farm.

At the time of the wedding, Senator Kennedy was 36 years old and Jacqueline was 24 years old.

In 1961, the couple would become the youngest president and first lady in American history.

All Photos From The JFK Library: 

For More Visit – The Wedding of John and Jacqueline Kennedy

For More Info and Photo Visit John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: On This Day In Newport History – September 12, 1953: Jacqueline Bouvier and John F. Kennedy Married in Newport, RI | Digitpatrox
Leave a comment
We welcome relevant and respectful comments. Off-topic comments may be removed.