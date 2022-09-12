Dust of your lederhosen, it’s time to Oktoberfest!

The Fort Adams Trust and Ragged Island Brewing Co. will host their inaugural Newport Oktoberfest on Sunday, September 18th.

Bavaria meets The Ocean State inside the walls of historic Fort Adams where attendees will be able to enjoy authentic German beer, wine, food, and live music.

This 21+ event hopes to become an annual tradition and will serve as the largest annual fundraising event for the Fort Adams Trust, the non-profit organization responsible with preserving, protecting, and resorting Fort Adams.

Newport Oktoberfest tickets include entry to the festival from 2:00 to 5:30 PM and a stein glass to be used for all-samples-included beer throughout the afternoon. Designated driver tickets include entry to the festival, and a glass upon exiting the festival. Food will be able to be purchased onsite from local caterers and vendors.

A limited number of tickets remain for the event at www.newportoktoberfest.com.