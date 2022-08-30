Newport Mansion Wine & Food Festival. Photo provided by The Preservation Society of Newport County

 Seven local restaurants will host unique dining experiences, wine tastings and even a cocktail class as part of the upcoming 17th annual Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, presented by J.P. Morgan Wealth Management.

The restaurants are now taking reservations for these one-time offerings on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17.

Participating establishments include The Dining Room at The Vanderbilt; Beech Restaurant in Jamestown; the Hotel Viking’s Garden Room; The Coast Guard House in Narragansett; Giusto at Hammetts Hotel; Midtown Oyster Bar; and 22 Bowen’s.

The presenting sponsor of the festival’s Restaurant Program is BankNewport, one of the Preservation Society’s longtime Partners in Preservation.

“Pairing with local restaurants expands the Wine & Food Festival beyond its traditional settings in the Newport Mansions and takes it into the fine dining scene that we are so lucky to have in our communities,” said Trudy Coxe, CEO and Executive Director of The Preservation Society of Newport County in a statement, which has hosted the festival every year since 2006. “This is the third year in a row for this kind of partnership. It’s been a very popular aspect of the festival.”

A complete list of participating restaurants and the programs that they will offer, including links for reservations, is available at www.newportmansions.org/events/wine-and-food-festival/restaurant-program-2022.

“We are pleased to be partnering with the Newport Mansions to present the 2022 Wine & Food Festival with a world-class restaurant program,” said Wendy Kagan, BankNewport Executive Vice President/Director of Employee and Community Engagement. “Helping to promote restaurant events that recognize their chefs and the festival’s spirits and wine sponsors maintains the bank’s continued commitment to our community.”

In addition, the annual Newport After Dark Party is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, starting at 9 p.m. in The Dive Bar cocktail lounge, 337 Thames St.

Besides the restaurant series, nearly all other festival events are sold out, including the Vintner Dinner and Sunday brunch at Rosecliff. The festival also features a series of 23 tasting seminars at Rosecliff, Sept. 16-19.

