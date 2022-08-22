RI VegFest, Rhode Island’s only fully vegan festival, today announced that it will host its annual “RI VegtoberFest” at Trinity Beer Garden, located at Biltmore Park in downtown Providence, on Saturday, September 17, 2022 (the rain date is September 18).

“This fun one-day celebration of compassionate plant-based living is proudly sponsored by Bootstrap Compost and will feature sampling from restaurants, breweries, and a distillery, alongside a marketplace with non-profits and vegan products available for sale,” according to a press release from the festival.

RI VegtoberFest’s line-up includes: Thrive Tribe Café, The Donut Shack, Lumpia Bros, Dips Dips, Like No Udder, Plant City, Born from Pain, The Red Door, Amazing Ackee, Blaze Pizza, Basil & Bunny, Hometown Poke, La Pheegan Chef, Oatmiel Café, Pianta, SoCo Vedge, Chair 2 Beer, Narragansett Beer, Moniker Brewery, Trinity Brewhouse, Proclamation Ale, Bully Boy Distillers, Ink Fish Books, Be A Nice Human, Divine Treasures Chocolates, Fieldstone Kombucha, Vine Sanctuary, Sacred Flame Candles, Stay Vocal, Flavorfied, Bear Butter, Barrett’s Garden, Freya Soapworks, Granny Squibb’s Iced Tea.

According to event organizers, these carefully curated vendors and exhibitors will be on-site selling vegan products, sampling food and drink, and sharing educational information about plant-based living. This event will use compostable trays, cutlery, and sample cups, and Bootstrap Compost will be on site helping ensure that waste is collected for composting and diverted from the landfill.

Tickets are available in advance for all three sessions: 11:00, 1:30, and 4:00 pm, at www.rivegfest.com, but are likely to sell out and may not be available at the door.