Good Morning, today is Tuesday, May 31.

🌊 Newport City Council and Newport School Committee will host a joint session this evening at 5:30 pm for the purpose of discussing school regionalization.

🌊 ICYMI: A few What’sUpNewp photo galleries from the weekend;

🌊 On Saturday, the Newport Art Museum will host a Free Community Day called “Quilting Generations Together,” with special programming from 12 – 4 pm.

🌊 The Newport International Polo Series kicks off its 31st season on Saturday with USA vs. Colombia.

🌊 The BankNewport 10 Miler will host runners from near and far on Sunday for a road race starting and finishing at Fort Adams. The race benefits the Fort Adams Trust and the Boys and Girls Club of Newport County

🌊 The Newport String Project will host its annual gala at the International Yacht Restoration School on June 5th.

🌊 You’ve seen him as part of the Irish Tenors – now see Ronan Tynan in a more intimate light, at The JPT on Sunday night.

🌊 Blue Wave Car Wash will be celebrating the grand reopening of their Middletown location on June 4 and 5. They will be giving away free car washes at their Bristol and Middletown locations on both days. They will also be accepting donations for the Potter League for Animals, the Bristol Warren Regional School District, and Middletown Public Schools.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 8 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11 pm and 2 am. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from May 31, 06:00 AM EDT until May 31, 08:00 PM EDT

Marine Weather Statement

Today – W wind 7 to 10 kt becoming E in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – ENE wind 6 to 10 kt. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:14 am | Sunset: 8:12 pm | 14 hours & 58 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:17 am & 9:30 pm | Low tide at 2:48 am & 2:17 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 0.5 days, 0% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Spring Artist Member Exhibit 2022 at Spring Bull Studio Art Gallery

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

Entertainment

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Adam Hanna at 2:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Craft: Trivia with Schae at 6 pm

City & Government

The Latest from WUN

Local Obituaries

One More Thing

Governor Dan McKee, joined by members of Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation and leaders from the business community, will announce this morning a strategic collaboration with the Partnership for Rhode Island, a nonprofit CEO roundtable representing Rhode Island’s largest private employers.. “The public-private partnership is designed to ensure that the Ocean State is best positioned to capture the full once-in-a-generation opportunity presented by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” according to Governor McKee’s office.

This afternoon, Governor McKee, the Rhode Island State Police, and the Rhode Island Department of Education will announce a collaboration with superintendents to identify potential school safety issues and to address any necessary repairs or upgrades.

We’ll See You Out There

