A sell-out concert from The Wallflowers kicked off Memorial Day Weekend on Thursday, May 26 at the Jane Pickens Theater and Events Center in Newport. Led by founder Jakob Dylan, the band rock through a set of favorites from throughout their 30+ year career.

The 21-song set included Wallflowers favorites “6th Avenue Heartache” “The Passenger,” and “One Headlight.” The band closed with the epic Tom Petty cover “American Girl” followed by the encore “The Difference.” A great night of rock and roll indeed!

Check out some photos of the show below from WUN photographer Rick Farrell.