Newport City Council and Newport School Committee will host a joint session on May 31 at 5:30 pm for the purpose of discussing school regionalization.

The meeting will be held in person in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.

Members of the public can also join the meeting by Web Ex (webinar number is 2633 991 4832 and the webinar password is Q6aDUx4dUF3) or by phone by calling 1-844-621-3956 (access code is 263 399 14832).

Both the Newport City Council and Middletown Town Council took steps last week asking the Rhode Island General Assembly to authorize ballot language for regionalization, leaving the ultimate decision on regionalization up to the voters.

Newport City Council approves resolution on Regional School District – Ballot Authorization, sends draft legislation to General Assembly

Town of Middletown: Town Council votes to look into an ‘opportunity of a lifetime’ for Middletown Schools