The Newport City Council voted 5 – 2 this evening to approve sending a request to the General Assembly to enact legislation authorizing the City of Newport and the Town of Middletown to establish a regional school district.

In Middletown tonight, Middletown Town Council was also considering several resolutions around regionalization.

If both councils approve, that will mean the legislature will be asked to authorize the regionalization referendum in November. That request must be submitted to the legislature before it recesses sometime in June.

What Was Approved

At tonight’s Special Meeting, Newport City Council voted 5 – 2 to approve “Action Item #6073/22, re: Regional School District – Ballot Authorization (w/accompanying resolution)”

Councilor Bova and Councilor McCalla voted against the resolution.

Middletown had previously rejected a regionalization proposal but apparently reversed its stance once the town’s school building committee proposed a $90 million school improvement bond. That plan was rejected by the council.

Newport, meanwhile, is in the midst of its school reconstruction project, an addition to Pell Elementary School, which is underway, and a new high school, with groundbreaking within a few weeks. Newport voters approved a $106 million school construction bond in 2020.

If voters approve regionalization, it will mean millions of dollars in savings for the local communities, lifting the state reimbursement up to 80 percent. Communities are only guaranteed 35 percent reimbursement, with additional funds available for reaching certain incentives. But without regionalization, that number would likely be no more than 52 percent. In real dollars, for Newport, the difference between 52 percent state reimbursement and 80 percent, is roughly $30 million.

Additionally, school and city officials have said that regionalization would likely offer more opportunities for students.

This story is developing, further updates to come.