There’s no shortage of major issues facing the Newport City Council as it prepares for a busy tourism season, and perhaps a busier election year. Newport Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation tomorrow (Tuesday) at noon where we’ll explore many issues.

This month, the Council expects to receive a report from the Charter Commission, and learn whether the Commission will recommend major changes, including term limits. The council will need to vote on any recommendation and decide whether it wants to pass those proposed changes to a vote in November. We’ll ask the mayor what she’s been hearing about possible proposed charter changers.

We’ll also ask the mayor about:

  • Budget deliberations, which are underway, and whether property owners can anticipate any increase in taxes.
  • Schools are on our mind, so we want to know whether there’s been any progress in making up funding shortages for school construction at the elementary school and building a new high school. Of course, we want the latest about discussions with Middletown to develop a unified school system.
  • With tourism season, we want the latest on parking, outdoor dining, and plans to reconstruct the portion of the Cliff Walk that fell into the sea

We’ll also likely discuss the spring project, election news, the north end, bridge realignment and more.

Watch the conversation and participate below.

Frank Prosnitz

Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.