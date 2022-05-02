There’s no shortage of major issues facing the Newport City Council as it prepares for a busy tourism season, and perhaps a busier election year. Newport Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation tomorrow (Tuesday) at noon where we’ll explore many issues.

This month, the Council expects to receive a report from the Charter Commission, and learn whether the Commission will recommend major changes, including term limits. The council will need to vote on any recommendation and decide whether it wants to pass those proposed changes to a vote in November. We’ll ask the mayor what she’s been hearing about possible proposed charter changers.

We’ll also ask the mayor about:

Budget deliberations, which are underway, and whether property owners can anticipate any increase in taxes.

Schools are on our mind, so we want to know whether there’s been any progress in making up funding shortages for school construction at the elementary school and building a new high school. Of course, we want the latest about discussions with Middletown to develop a unified school system.

With tourism season, we want the latest on parking, outdoor dining, and plans to reconstruct the portion of the Cliff Walk that fell into the sea

We’ll also likely discuss the spring project, election news, the north end, bridge realignment and more.

Watch the conversation and participate below.