The BankNewport 10 Miler will host runners from near and far on Sunday, June 5th, for a road race starting and finishing at Fort Adams.

When the starting gun fires at 7:30 am on Sunday, participants will cross the start line just outside the historic walls of Fort Adams, exit the State Park, turn right onto Harrison Avenue past Hammersmith farms and follows a looped route that takes them on a scenic tour of some of Newport’s most famous vistas, including Brenton Point, Green Bridge, Gooseberry Beach, and Bellevue Avenue.

The course concludes with runners charging through the North Gate of Fort Adams for a stadium-style finish where they’ll collect their medals and enjoy a post-race beer garden, provided by Ragged Island Brewing Company.

BankNewport is the title sponsor for the 2022 event. The event is produced by Gray Matter Marketing, who’s event portfolio also includes the Amica Newport Marathon, the Craft Brew Races series and the Rhode Island Brew Fest. The 2022 BankNewport 10 Miler benefits the Fort Adams Trust and the Boys and Girls Club of Newport County — a portion of every registration is donated directly to these deserving organizations.

A limited number of tickets remain for this event, and online registration will close at midnight on Wednesday, June 1st. Interested participants are encouraged to register ahead of time, online, to ensure a spot on the starting line.

City of Newport Police will be onsite at all major race intersections to monitor and assist in the flow of traffic. All roads will remain open to traffic throughout the morning, but delays and temporary stoppages can be expected from 7:30 AM until 11 AM. A course map is available at www.banknewport10miler.com

The BankNewport 10 Miler is a part of the New England 10 Miler series. This year’s events include the completed Portland 10 Miler (April 24th) and the upcoming Vermont 10 Miler in Stowe, Vermont on November 6th. Information on the series is also available at www.banknewport10miler.com