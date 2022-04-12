Spectacle Management today announced that they will present Ronan Tynan at the JPT Film & Event Center on Sunday, June 5th at 3 pm.

“You’ve seen him as part of the Irish Tenors – now see Ronan Tynan in a more intimate light,” Spectacle Management says in a press release. “The world-renowned singer will bring his trademark charm and unique voice as he performs songs from his rich repertoire of Irish folksongs and American classics”.

Tickets for Ronan Tynan at the Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center in Newport, RI on Sunday, June 5th at 3 pm are $49-$79 and go on sale Friday, April 15th at 12 pm at www.janepickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

Spectacle Management, a Lexington, MA-based production company, is also bringing other shows to The JPT this year, including The High Kings on March 19, 10,000 Maniacs on April 29, The Wallflowers on May 26, and Della Mae on July 27.

More on Ronan Tynan

Ronan Tynan is truly a modern-day “Renaissance Man.” Faced with numerous challenges throughout his well-documented life, he has persevered with enormous passion and determination. He attributes his success to his faith and the knowledge that the Man Above guides him through every door he opens. Introduced to international audiences as a member of the Irish Tenors, Tynan quickly became known for his unique voice and irresistible appeal. Following his mother’s advice to always follow your dreams, Tynan decided to launch a solo career, and has achieved the fame and adoration that could have existed only in the farthest reaches of his dreams.

In the spring of 2005, Ronan released his self-titled debut album, which began a new era in his career. “I think it shows a greater versatility than any other album I’ve done,” Tynan has said. Ronan debuted #2 on Billboard’s Classical Crossover Chart, just behind Josh Groban, and was the 8th best-selling classical crossover album of 2005. It also reached #2 on the World Album Chart and peaked at #9 on the Contemporary Christian Chart. His career has also been well-documented with appearances on Primetime Live, Good Morning America, the Hour of Power, 700 Club, Fox & Friends, and many other high-profile television shows