Day 3 of the Solid Sound Festival in North Adams, MA on May 29, was a chance to explore new ideas in music and engage with performers who are pushing their sound forward. The day featured stellar sets from Eleventh Day Dream, Daughter of Swords, and the Sun Ra Arkestra.

It was also day for Wilco related bands to shine, with Autumn Defense, On Filmore, Nels Cline’s Consentrick Quarter and Jeff Tweedy and Friends closing out the three day festival. We’ve sharing a few photos of the day below. (All photos: Ken Abrams)