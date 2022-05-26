The Newport International Polo Series, presented by Turkish Airlines will begin its 31st season with USA vs. Colombia at 5 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at its exhibition venue at Glen Farm in Portsmouth, minutes from the Newport waterfront. Making its debut is a team from Bogota, eager to have their names etched onto the newly minted perpetual Liberty Bowl as the first winners. Visit www.nptpolo.com for full details and advanced ticket sales.

Launching the season will be a rooftop celebration at the waterfront Brenton Hotel on the eve of the match, for a cocktail meet & greet with the teams, by RSVP at www.nptpolo.com.

“It is an honor to welcome the Colombian team,” explains Dan Keating, the Polo Series Founder, “and we know our fans will be excited to see the team voted most popular new team.” The South American nation becomes the 36th country to participate in the Polo Series in its 31 year history. Colombia enjoys a rich polo history spanning 120 years from the founding of its first polo club in Bogota over 120 years ago. The country has produced some of the top players in the world and is sure to be a fierce challenger for USA team in its opening match of the summer. This season features international teams from 8 different countries to compete against the U.S throughout the 17 week schedule, below, as well as rivals from major US cities.

While in Newport, the Colombian team will tour the famed Newport Mansions, enjoy paddle boarding and surfing with Island Surf and Sport, take part in tennis at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, sail with On Watch Sailing, and enjoy helicopter tours with Newport Helicopter Tours. The team will additionally picnic in the City-by-the-Sea with Newport Picnic Company, taste delectable wines with Newport Vineyards, tour Audrain Automobile Museum, and experience a chauffeured tour with Newport Jaguar Tours.

The match will be loaded with horse power, including a stable of luxury and high performance vehicles on display in the Exotics Village from Bentley Boston, part of Herb Chambers Exotics, a network of factory authorized Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Alfa Romeo and Maserati dealerships in New England, and proud supporter of the Newport International Polo Series.



During the match, the weekly Door Prize Drawing will award a handsome prize to one lucky winner, as well as a chance to win the Turkish Airlines Grand Prize at the end of the season, round-trip business class airfare for 2 anywhere in the world on Turkish Airlines! Those who best capture the theme of the day – Colombian – could win prizes in the Stella Artois Best in Show Contest. A fan favorite, this tradition earned Newport Polo the title of Best Tailgating in New England from Yankee Magazine. Specialty vendors and gourmet food trucks will be present on the polo grounds near the Pavilion’s Patio Bar.A special South American menu is available by advanced reservation online, to enjoy during the second half of the match, or during the après polo celebration with the teams. This culinary experience of sampler plates of authentic South American cuisine is catered by Los Andes Restaurant of Providence. Reservations are due by 4PM, Thu 6/2.



Following 6 chukkers of play, the match will conclude with a victory lap by the teams as they circle the field in the Newport Polo Fan Salute, which has been a tradition since 2003 now common in clubs around the world. Following the salute will be the Veuve Clicquot Champagne Toast and Trophy Presentation for the distribution of trophies from Providence Diamond, and a cocktail hour celebration in the Modern Luxury Lounge hosted by The Cocktail Guru.

The polo grounds are located at historic Glen Farm, 250 Linden Lane, Portsmouth RI.

May 28 Newport Rotary Benefit Match 5pm

June 4 Opening Day: USA vs. Colombia 5pm Après Polo: Los Andes Sampler

11 Newport Cup 5pm Modern Luxury Lounge

18 USA vs. Portugal 5pm Après Polo: Portuguese Supper

25 Newport vs. Boston 5pm Modern Luxury Lounge

July 2 Independence Cup 5pm Modern Luxury Lounge

9 USA vs. Ireland 5pm Après Polo: Irish Feast

16 Newport vs. Pittsburgh 5pm Modern Luxury Lounge

23 USA vs. Italy 5pm Après Polo: Amano Neopolitan Pizza Party

30 Newport vs. Washington DC 5pm Modern Luxury Lounge

Aug 6 USA vs. New Zealand 5pm Après Polo: Lobsterboil

13 Newport vs. Palm Beach 5pm Modern Luxury Lounge

20 USA vs. Jamaica 5pm Après Polo: Jamaican Jerk Grill

27 Newport vs. New York 5pm Modern Luxury Lounge

Sept 3 USA vs. England 4pm Après Polo: Lobsterboil

10 Bentley vs. Rolls-Royce 4pm Modern Luxury Lounge

17 USA vs. Egypt 4pm Après Polo: Pharaoh’s Feast

24 Turkish Airlines Finals 4pm Modern Luxury Lounge



About the Newport International Polo Series:



Dating back more than 130 years in Newport, the polo matches are one of Newport’s grandest & most popular traditions, a living legacy from the Gilded Age with the founding of America’s First Polo Club in Newport. Open to the public, audiences of several thousand spectators enjoy the contests against international teams, as well as teams representing major US cities, playing against the home team every Sat, June thru Sept. at 5 PM / 4 PM in Sept.

This season features teams from 8 different countries to compete against the U.S for the duration of the summer. This is the 31st season of the Newport International Polo Series, which has hosted teams from 35 nations including, Ireland, Germany, Spain, England, Argentina, France, Egypt, India, Australia, Costa Rica, Ghana, Canada, Chile, Jamaica, Nigeria, Portugal, New Zealand, Barbados, Scotland, South Africa, Hungary, Dominican Republic, Netherlands, Kenya, Brazil, China, Italy, Mexico, Sweden, Singapore, Monaco, Morocco, Peru, Poland, Switzerland, and Colombia.

Minutes from downtown Newport, the International Polo Grounds are located at historic Glen Farm, 250 Linden Lane (off of Rte. 138) in Portsmouth, RI. This bucolic setting is the last 100 acres of what was once a 700-acre manorial farm whose settlement dates back to the 1600s. Its classical stone barns from the Gilded Age and its park-like grounds were rehabilitated by polo series founder, Dan Keating, and thrive today as an equestrian & community recreational property, and home of the Polo Series.

Gilded Age Legacy: Polo is, without a doubt, the oldest ball game in the world today. First recorded in the 6th-century b.c when the Turkomans beat the Persians in a diplomatic tournament, the alluring game caught on with equestrian royalty and cavalry, and took off with globalization, withstanding the tests of time. Arriving on Newport’s shores during the Gilded Age, the sport had evolved for nearly 2500 years, steeped in tradition, captivating newcomers like Newport’s summer sporting set who embraced the new pastime, establishing America’s first polo club in 1876. A charter member of the United States Polo Association, the club today is still a trailblazing model polo club, hosting the Newport International Polo Series public exhibition matches, supporting philanthropic causes, organizing tournaments, polo club member services, and polo instruction year-round. Experience the king of games in its American landing at Newport Polo.